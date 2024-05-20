Can I walk my dog without a leash in Pennsylvania? See what state and local laws say

Your dog might be trained, obedient and friendly, but can it run at large in Pennsylvania? Checking the law can help you avoid a potential fine.

The Keystone State offers sweeping laws and regulations surrounding man’s best friend and other pets and animals, but a few rules offer vague details or step to the side in place of stronger local guidelines. The city of Philadelphia, for example, requires dogs to be walked on a leash no longer than 6 feet, while Pittsburgh bars dogs from running unleashed in public streets, on sidewalks or in other public spaces or private property.

Here’s what you need to know about leashing your dog in Pennsylvania.

Do I need to leash my dog in Pennsylvania?

Broadly speaking, yes.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, dogs are considered personal property in the commonwealth, meaning owners are ultimately responsible for damages that may be caused by their dogs. Owners are required to keep their dogs under control and prevent them from running at large.

Dog owners or keepers in Pennsylvania are required to use any of the following methods to keep dogs from running free, according to the commonwealth’s Dog Law:

Confining dogs within the premises of the owner (such as a fence or gate)

Firmly securing dogs using a collar, chain or other device “so that it cannot stray beyond the premises on which it is secured”

Supervising them under reasonable control while engaging in lawful hunting, exhibition, performance events or field training

The commonwealth offers stronger regulations for dogs that are considered dangerous, usually for inflicting severe injury without provocation or being used in the commission of a crime. These dogs must have fortified enclosures at home and must wear a muzzle and be restrained through “a substantial chain or leash” outside of their enclosures.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration recently reworked Pennsylvania’s Dog Law to add new restrictions for dog licenses, kennel fees and more. Outside of fines for unlicensed dogs, penalties for all other violations of the Dog Law increased to $500 to $1,000 for summary offenses and $1,000 to $5,000 for misdemeanor offenses, plus potential court costs.

Are there specific dog leash laws in Centre County?

Most of Centre County’s 35 municipalities offer their own dog leash regulations, though most of them closely align with state guidelines. Punishments for violations generally include small fines or brief stints in jail for repeat offenses.

The State College borough, for example, considers it unlawful to let dogs run at large when off the owner or keeper’s property. Borough code specifies leashes should not exceed 6 feet in length and leaving a dog unattended while tethered to a leash, chain, rope or similar device is still considered letting the dog run at large.

Bellefonte’s borough code similarly outlaws dogs running at large. It specifies dogs should be under the owner or keeper’s “immediate control,” meaning dogs should be leashed so they do not interfere with or create obstacles for pedestrians on public streets and sidewalks.

Some municipalities, including College Township, don’t offer their own spin on dog leashing regulations and instead directly adopt state-level guidance.