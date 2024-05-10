Walk With Autism at America the Beautiful Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Autism Society of Colorado (ASC) announced that registration is now open for the Walk With Autism event at America the Beautiful Park, on Sunday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is $20 and allows participants to create individual fundraising pages to gather tax-deductible pledges. All registrants will receive a $5 off coupon from Billy Footwear, and the first 500 registrants will receive a special “Walk with Autism” t-shirt.

“It’s a fun opportunity for families to come together to support one another while raising critical funds to help the Autism Society of Colorado improve the lives of children and adults with Autism through programs, education, services, and resources,” said Jennifer Korb, Executive Director at Autism Society of Colorado.

The Walk With Autism events are the primary fundraisers of the year for the 501(c) non-profit dedicated to connecting individuals with Autism and the necessary resources for full, vibrant, and self-realized lifestyles. These gatherings unite communities across Colorado, featuring a concise, approximately one-mile walk, an Autism-friendly Resource Fair showcasing businesses offering supportive services, games for children, and prizes for the most successful fundraising teams.

Funds generated by the Colorado Springs Walk With Autism will help to expand the services to support Colorado communities outside the Denver and Boulder metro regions. This includes enhancing the existing Colorado Springs adult meetup, developing a new meetup tailored for 15 to 22-year-olds, and sustaining ASC’s monthly free online support groups and educational opportunities. Funds will also help start sensory-friendly events in 2025, to empower individuals with autism so they can harness their unique strengths.

