Waitresses are dishing about these cushy sneakers — and they're down to just $29

Sore feet are no fun. And if you have to spend all day on your dogs, the pain and discomfort can make life truly miserable. Amazon shoppers think they've found the perfect solution to foot pain with these comfortable Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes, on sale for as low as $29. Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have more than 5,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals and teachers.

Why is this a good deal?

Quality sneakers being priced as low as $29 a pair is mighty impressive, especially compared to big brands like Nike and Reebok, whose running shoes will cost you as much as $55 or more, depending on the variety. These are marked down to the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday!

Why do I need these?

These sneakers are designed with comfort in mind and made to be easy to slip in and out of, thanks to their extra-long tongue. Plus, removable and soft insoles hug and contour your feet. In short: They feel (and look like) they're custom-made to fit your foot perfectly. But don't take it from us — take it from the many, many professionals like nurses, waitresses and more who swear by their Feethits to keep them comfortable through busy days. (Just a heads up: Prices may vary slightly by size and color.)

Score these Amazon shopper-beloved sneakers while they're on sale.

What reviewers say

If anyone knows a thing or two about being quick, it's those who are on their feet all day at work. "Got these for my granddaughter who works at a grocery store and is on her feet all day. She says they are very comfortable. I did size up 1/2 size due to other customer recommendations," shared one five-star reviewer.

Another fan relies on these sneakers for kitchen shifts: "Great work shoe. I have been wearing this shoe for months now and it definitely holds up. I work in a kitchen. There is a LOT that goes on in there and I'm surprised it's still in good shape."

A third chimed in: "The shoes are very soft and fit well. You can walk and wear these for hours, your feet are comfortable. You don’t carry a bunch of weight because these shoes are lightweight but very supportive. ... Love them!!!"

You know who else loves a pair of comfy, long-haul kicks? Nurses! "I got these as I’m in nursing school and had to have white sneakers and my feet were always hurting at the end of my clinicals. I switched to these and wow, what a difference. My feet no longer hurt. It’s like walking on memory foam."

One shopper said they're her go-to when she goes to the happiest place on Earth: "Disney-approved. I love these shoes! I wore them for a whole week in Disney and they were very comfortable. I’ve also been wearing them when walking my dogs and I’m still in love. Highly recommend."

"I bought these for work at a local restaurant as they are nonslip, and I often mopped during closing cleanup. While these were intended for work, they are so stylish that I can wear them everywhere! Seriously, I wasn't expecting them to look this nice. Almost similar to Adidas and Nikes," wrote a verified shopper who left a five-star review. "The comfort on these shoes is also next-level insane! I forget I'm wearing shoes, sometimes even after four-plus hours on the job and on my feet. I would pay $100 for this type of comfort!"

"Only shoes I feel comfortable in, as a pregnant lady!" exclaimed a parent-to-be. "I walk around a lot at work and they have helped with my back pain, compared to wearing traditional close-toed shoes. They are also a wider fit, so my swollen feet fit easily. Easy, slip-on shoes for when I am running late. The only thing I have noticed is that they squeak when I walk. But I needed shoes that were comfortable and affordable for these last few months of pregnancy and they are great!"

And if you need some new socks to go with, check out this popular Adidas pack:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

