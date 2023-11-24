Waitresses are dishing about these cushy sneakers — and they're $29 for Black Friday

Sore feet are no fun. And if you have to spend all day on your dogs, the pain and discomfort can make life truly miserable. Amazon shoppers think they've found the perfect solution to foot pain with these comfortable Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes, on sale for Black Friday starting at just $29. Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have more than 5,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals and teachers.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

Quality sneakers being priced as low as $29 a pair is mighty impressive, especially compared to big brands like Nike and Reebok, whose running shoes will cost you as much as $59 or more depending on the variety. Plus, we haven't seen these marked down this low in weeks.

Why do I need these?

These sneakers are designed with comfort in mind, and made to be easy to slip in and out of, thanks to their extra-long tongue. Plus, removable and soft insoles hug and contour your feet. In short: They feel (and look like) they're custom-made to fit your foot perfectly. But don't take it from us — take it from the many, many professionals like nurses, waitresses and more who swear by their Feethits to get them comfortable through busy days.

Score these Amazon shopper-beloved sneakers while they're on sale for Black Friday. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

If anyone knows a thing or two about being quick, it's those who are on their feet all day at work. "Got these for my granddaughter who works at a grocery store and is on her feet all day. She says they are very comfortable. I did size up 1/2 size due to other customer recommendations," shared one reviewer.

Another relies on these sneakers for kitchen shifts: "Great work shoe. I have been wearing this shoe for months now and it Definitely holds up. I work in a kitchen. There is a LOT that goes on in there and I'm a surprised it's still in good shape."

A third chimed in: "The shoes are very soft and fit well. You can walk and wear these for hours your feet are comfortable. You don’t carry a bunch of weight because these shoes are lightweight but very supportive. A friend told me about the shoes. Love them!!!"

You know who else loves a pair of comfy, long-haul kicks? Nurses! "I got these as I’m in nursing school and had to have white sneakers and my feet were always hurting at the end of my clinicals. I switched to these and wow what a difference. My feet no longer hurt. It’s like walking on memory foam."

One shopper said they're her go-to when she goes to the happiest place on Earth: "Disney approved. I love these shoes! I wore them for a whole week in Disney and they were very comfortable. I’ve also been wearing them when walking my dogs and I’m still in love. Highly recommend."

"I bought these for work at a local restaurant as they are non-slip, and I often mopped during closing cleanup. While these were intended for work, they are so stylish that I can wear them everywhere! Seriously, I wasn't expecting them to look this nice. Almost similar to Adidas and Nikes," wrote a verified shopper who left a five-star review. "The comfort on these shoes is also next-level insane! I forget I'm wearing shoes, sometimes even after four-plus hours on the job and on my feet. I would pay $100 for this type of comfort!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.