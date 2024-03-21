What Are You Waiting For? These Shows on Paramount+ Are Worth Watching



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Over time, Paramount+ has become home to some of our favorite shows. The streaming service pretty much has it all: fast-paced crime dramas, hilarious sitcoms, and even some good ol' Western series. That's just barely scratching the surface, though, because Paramount+ hosts enough content to keep anyone busy—even those who binge their shows in record-breaking time! So, grab the popcorn and read on for the best shows to stream on Paramount+.

For one, America's current trendy show creator, Taylor Sheridan, has a bunch of shows on the platform. While Yellowstone itself may not be on there, all of the other series in the franchise are. Yes, that includes 1923 and 1883! Besides Sheridan's long list of new original works, there are also some older series that are worth re-watching, like Frasier and 7th Heaven. (Everyone loves a good family show!) If you're looking for a detective style show, then MacGyver will do the job. Whatever it is you may be looking for, Paramount+ is bound to have it. Read through this list, and get ready to find your next favorite show!

Which one of these do you think you'll watch first? Leave a note in the comments!

Tulsa King

Shop Now

Sylvester Stallone already gives off enough "tough guy" energy—so he's naturally convincing as Dwight Manfredi, a mob-leader who was just released from prison. Watch him take on the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma in this riveting story of a man trying to one-up his ex-boss at his own game.

Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness

Shop Now

This drama series is about an all-woman team within the CIA whose goal is to trick a dangerous terrorist group, ultimately taking them down in the end. Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman are the fiery stars of this Taylor Sheridan original.

Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown

Shop Now

Mayor of Kingstown opens conversation about the American prison system in this compelling series about a set of brothers who are working as the de facto mayor of a heavily incarcerated town. Together, they must figure out a way (if there is one) to change the system for the better—specifically in the town of Kingstown, Michigan.

MTV Entertainment Studios

1883

Shop Now

If you lived and breathed Yellowstone, then this Dutton family origin story should be next on your watch list. It goes in depth on just how the family traveled west through the Great Plains, and the turmoil and intense drama they faced while doing so.

Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Shop Now

Yet another classic from show creator Taylor Sheridan—not that this comes as a surprise. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the start of a greater anthology series, the first season focusing on real-life historic figure, Bass Reeves. He was the first African-American deputy U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi. Naturally, his identity was a major topic given the time period—which makes for one of the most heroic stories on this list.

Paramount+

1923

Shop Now

1923 is yet another prequel of the Yellowstone franchise, this one seeing Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as its leading actors. They play the iconic Jacob and Cara Dutton, the then rulers of the ranch. Keeping the ranch in their name has proven to be a difficult task—but if there's one thing about this family, they surely don't go down without a fight!

MTV Entertainment Studios

Billions

Shop Now

Working in the finance industry is already tough. Working in the finance industry while living in New York City is a world that only the brave should enter. Billions tells the story of a hedge fund master, and all of his dirty yet clever antics he used to get to the top.

Showtime

MacGyver

Shop Now

Nothing gets passed Angus MacGyver, a secret agent with a knack for science. His wits makes him able to solve just about any case out there—which proves to be for better and for worse.

Paramount Network Television

Joe Pickett

Shop Now

Somehow, Joe Pickett and his family have found themselves in the thick of an eerie battle going on in a rural town. It all starts with the unexplained body of a deceased man on Joe's doorstep. From there, lots of conspiracy theories are unveiled—and the town, Saddlestring, Wyoming, is starting to look more sinister.

Paramount Television Studios

Criminal Minds

Shop Now

You may not know much about the FBI's Behavioural Analysis Unit (which is sort of by design), but that all changes with Criminal Minds! The group that makes up this intelligent team have to figure out ways to deal with the most horrific cases, while also balancing their personal lives.

CBS Studios

The Good Wife

Shop Now

Alicia has spent far too long in the shadows of her husband, a corrupt politician now in jail. After his sentence is given, Alicia makes a pact with herself to get back into politics herself, trying to shed the embarrassing reputation she has. She shows what the power of womanhood and determination can do when put together.

CBS Television Studios

Ghosts

Shop Now

Living in a home that is haunted by ghosts would initially seem like a horror story. For this young couple, it's more of a comedic tragedy. They very quickly learn that the British estate that they inherited is infested with deceased spirits—but they may not be as scary as they seem.

CBS

7th Heaven

Shop Now

Raising seven children is no easy feat, but for this married couple, it's a blessing! Sure, they face an onslaught of challenges, but they go through even more happy moments with each other—making this series one wholesome watch.

Paramount Network

Frasier

Shop Now

Sure, Frasier is a spinoff to the show Cheers, but this sitcom is just as funny and just as loved! It tells the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane, and his time as a radio show host back in the town where it all started for him: Seattle!

Paramount Domestic Television

FBI

Shop Now

Crime in NYC is no joke. That's why the Federal Bureau of Investigation is working overtime to make sure things are in order, and that justice is served. That's if they can manage their own emotions despite the hefty workload.

CBS Studios

You Might Also Like