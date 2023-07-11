Apple's MacBook Pro Is $800 off on Amazon With Prime Day Deals Happening Now

NguyenDucQuang - Getty Images



Every summer, Amazon hosts a massive sitewide sale dubbed Amazon Prime Day when prices drop on products across all categories. Prime Day 2023 is here, and it lasts for 48 hours only this July 11 and 12. We've been seeing some stellar official deals happening now, including major Prime Day Apple deals. AirPods, Apple Watches and even MacBooks are hitting some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

In the past, we've seen some of the latest Apple products drop up to $200, plus even steeper discounts on "older" models. Since Apple rarely drops prices direct on its own site, Amazon Prime Day has become known as one of the best times of the year to save on its offerings. Right now, you can take up to $800 off a new MacBook laptop that's loaded with one terabyte of storage, which makes an excellent graduation gift before the school year picks up again. The Prime Day deals cover big-ticket laptops, plus more budget-friendly purchases, like 2nd Generation AirPods for just $89.

Whatever you're shopping for, don't miss these best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals of 2023.



This page has been updated with fresh sales as of 8 a.m. ET on July 11, 2023. We'll continue updating this article as Amazon releases new Prime Day Apple deals, so be sure to save this article and check back often for the latest scoop.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS+Cellular)

Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS+Cellular) $409.99

Watch SE (2nd Generation) (40mm, GPS)

Watch SE (2nd Generation) (40mm, GPS) $199.99

Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS+Cellular)

Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS+Cellular) $749.99

The latest Apple Watch, the Series 8 offers the second longest battery life of any watch model of up to 18 hours (the Apple Watch Ultra offers the longest at up to 36 hours) and it charges quickly. One of the most noteworthy new features includes temperature tracking, which can provide insights into your menstrual cycle and ovulation estimates. (Note that to use this feature, you'll need to wear your watch while you sleep.) It was our pro's best overall smartwatch for women.



The Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level watch, but it's comparable to many top-of-the-line smartwatches from other brands. According to Apple, you can expect a 20% faster performance over the 1st Generation SE. It has the Apple Watch features you'd expect, like fitness tracking, fall and crash detection, water resistance up to 50 meters, an optical heart sensor and an 18-hour battery life.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199.00

AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods (2nd Generation) $89.99

AirPods (3rd Generation)

AirPods (3rd Generation) $149.00

AirPods Max

AirPods Max $449.99

Our pick for the best overall Apple AirPods, this pair of true wireless earbuds are loaded with noise cancellation, are water-resistant and designed with Apple's H2 chip, which enhances audio quality with rich clarity and improves the battery life. You can charge the earbuds with the wireless charging case and the headphones come with different size options for the rubberized tips in order to give you the most comfortable fit.

If you're shopping on a budget but still want a great pair of true wireless earbuds, the AirPods (2nd Generation) are a great place to start. Emma Seymour, a senior analyst at the GH Institute says: "They are great quality earbuds and are pretty affordable compared to other brands... I have had the same pair for multiple years and they have stayed in great condition!" You won't get as long of a battery life as the Pro models, but you'll enjoy five hours of listening, and 24 hours of playtime with the charging case.

The most recent update to standard AirPods, the 3rd generation model doesn't offer noise cancellation, but the earbuds do have an up to 3o hour battery life when paired with the charging case that meets the AirPods Pro's power. You'll also have Personalized Spatial Audio, which creates a surround sound-like experience.

The AirPods Max has become ultra trendy, and for good reason. The over-ear headphones have a sleek design, 20 hours of listening time and memory foam earpads that our lab tests found comfortable to wear for hours at a time. They're Apple's most expensive AirPods option, so a full $100 off is noteworthy. You'll enjoy superior noise cancellation and sound quality.

Best Prime Day iPad Deals

10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation)(64GB, WiFi)

10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation)(64GB, WiFi) $249.99

10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)(64GB, Wi-Fi+Cellular)

10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)(64GB, Wi-Fi+Cellular) $629.99

iPad Mini (6th Generation) (256GB, WiFi+Cellular)

iPad Mini (6th Generation) (256GB, WiFi+Cellular) $629.00

An under $300 iPad pick, this is the best budget option on sale right now on Amazon if you've been looking to snag an Apple tablet. The Retina display makes it a great choice for watching shows and movies, and this model even offers the nostalgia of the gone (but not forgotten) home button. It charges via a Lightning cable (the same one you use for your iPhone) and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

You can connect this iPad to your data plan and access the internet and data-required apps on the go. The iPad Air is designed to be lightweight and portable, weighing in at just one pound. The battery should last up to 10 hours and the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display makes apps, movies, shows and games bright and clear.

Notably the smallest iPad on the market, the iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen that's tiny but mighty. The on-sale model is compatible with the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil and has Apple's A15 Bionic chip that gives the device a long-lasting battery (up to 10 hours) and a fast user experience. The model on sale offers cellular connectivity, and you can of course still access WiFi. It also weighs just 0.65 pounds, so it's a good option for commuting and traveling.

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro (1TB)

16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro (1TB) $2699.00

2020 MacBook Air (256GB)

2020 MacBook Air (256GB) $749.99

13-inch 2022 MacBook Pro (256GB)

13-inch 2022 MacBook Pro (256GB) $1099.00

As the best current deal on any MacBook model, you can take $500 off this MacBook Pro that offers a full terabyte of storage. The laptop features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display so you can enjoy bright and bold colors as well as clear images. The battery life should last you up to 17 hours, so if you're shopping for a student who's running from a host of classes to the library for studying on a single charge, it's an excellent option.

Our pick when it comes to a more budget-friendly MacBook, the 2020 MacBook Air is packed with Apple's M1 chip, which enables fingerprint touch ID, an up to 18-hour battery life and a fast, efficient user experience. The 13.3-inch Retina display isn't the most impressive compared to newer laptops from the tech giant, but it's still solid. Plus, if you're looking to travel or commute with your new MacBook, the device weighs just 2.8 pounds, making it a great lightweight option.

This MacBook Pro model has the power of a MacBook Pro, but the portability and smaller size of the MacBook Air. You're getting a 13-inch Retina Display for crisp, clear images whether you're gaming, streaming videos or using creative apps. It's one of the more recent releases from the tech giant, so it's packed with the efficiency of the M2 chip.

