The 8 absolute best deals at Wayfair’s Cyber Monday blowout — save up to 70 percent!

Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale has midcentury furniture and more at a steal. (Photo: Wayfair)

Bargain-hunters who live for super-sales on stylish furniture and high-quality housewares have Wayfair on their radar at all times. And the retail giant is making its vast online inventory even more appealing for Cyber Monday with discounts of up to 70 percent. It’s a jaw-dropper across the board.

We cruised the virtual “aisles” and found the hands-down hottest deals, which include best-selling items Yahoo readers go crazy for year after year. Midcentury modern furnishings and name-brand kitchen essentials with thousands of five-star customer reviews dominate this list. If your home is in need of a refresh, this is the one Cyber Monday sale you can’t miss.

Behold the eight greatest deals at Wayfair’s ultimate Cyber Monday savings event!

This midcentury modern armchair is a customer favorite. (Photo: Wayfair)

Midcentury, Scandinavian-inspired design is a style we never get tired of, and neither do our readers. This comfy armchair — with its tufted back, angled arms and tapered wooden legs — is a prime example.

This chair is a clear winner at Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale when you take a few things into consideration: its sheer beauty, its 5,200-plus five-star reviews and its discount: 46 percent off. Choose from a slew of sophisticated colors to add a subtle pop of joy to your room.

$250 $459 at Wayfair

This gorgeous Lodge cast iron Dutch oven is just $65 for Black Friday. (Photo: Wayfair)

No surprise here: This stunning Dutch oven by iconic iron cookware brand Lodge has a near-perfect review from almost 1,700 Wayfair shoppers. “Gorgeous piece. Cleans really easily. Retains heat and evenly distributes it,” summed up one fan.

Grab it for 30 percent off in a slew of colors including red, blue and white, then rest assured this piece will get tons of action and last for many weekday dinners and holiday feasts to come.

$65 $93 at Wayfair

Henckels is one of the most trusted names in knives. (Photo: Wayfair)

If you need a new set of knives, you can never go wrong with Henckels. This 15-piece set that includes five chef-quality, ergonomic, lightweight stainless steel knives, a utility knife and kitchen shears in a sturdy wood block has had 67 percent chopped off its price for Cyber Monday.

"Very sharp, nicely weighted," wrote a fan. "These will last for years to come.”

$100 $300 at Wayfair

Add an elegant touch to your living area. (Photo: Wayfair)

Modern glass-top tables are always a best-seller, and this set of two nesting tables fits the bill. These glamorous pieces come with scratch-resistant glass that one fan called “really thick and durable,” plus steel polished chrome bases, so the space-saving tables are both stylish and functional.

They’re also 46 percent off.

$266 $492 at Wayfair

Save 70 percent! These task chairs come in 10 colors. (Photo: Wayfair)

Get your work done in style and comfort with this best-selling ergonomic desk chair that’s 70 percent off. Lumbar support and adjustability make this one a lifesaver for your back. It even has an extra-cushiony seat.

Working from home since early 2020, my back has bothered me alot. This has saved my back at a reasonable price!” wrote a fan of this chair that comes in many colors, including blue and lime green.

$164 $514 at Wayfair

A set of candy-colored aluminum nonstick cookware is just the score you need this Cyber Monday. (Photo: Wayfair)

Save 35 percent on one of your favorite cookware brands: Rachael Ray. These pieces truly perform. Their PlatinumShield Technology nonstick coating is reinforced to be nine times harder than titanium. They also look cute in your kitchen, and come in several fun colors including purple and red.

“Love the set,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Beautiful color, easy clean up, nice variety of sizes, love the see through lids. Highly recommend them!”

$140 $215 at Wayfair

Cuisinart is a household name you can trust. (Photo: Wayfair)

This one’s the real deal with seven functions — convection bake, convection broil, air fry, bake, toast, bagel and warm — but it’s also compact enough to fit neatly on your countertop without hogging up space — and it’s 54 percent off!

One fan wrote: “This is the second one I’ve owned. I wore the first one out!! I use this more than any appliance we have. It’s so convenient.”

$193 $425 at Wayfair

This retro sofa bed reclines! (Photo: Wayfair)

We might have saved the best for last: this regal sleeper sofa in luxurious tufted velvet. Get this: the back can be lowered into both a lounging and a sleeping position, so you can be a queen or king on your perch — watching Netflix!

Worried about it being too small? Don’t be. “My partner is 6’2” and can lay down without curling up,” said one of 11,000 five-star reviewers. This 1950s-inspired sofa is 37 percent off for Cyber Monday and comes in rust or green in addition to this soft pink.

$420 $669 at Wayfair

