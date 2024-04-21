VWU to host GreenFest on Sunday, April 21

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University aims to foster a sense of environmental stewardship with GreenFest.

GreenFest celebrates sustainability, community and the beauty of our planet through an immersive festival.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make seed bombs that will be donated to Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve and help plant a pollinator garden.

The family-friendly event features Kona Ice, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, and a bounce house for the kids.

GreenFest takes place Sunday, April 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the VWU campus.

