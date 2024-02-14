Vuori Is Having A Major Sale Ahead Of Presidents' Day



It's crazy to think that Presidents' Day is right around the corner (aka it's almost spring). And, with the holiday and start of a new season comes an excuse to shop for some new activewear. Luckily, Vuori is offering up to 47 percent off its bestselling items ahead of the holiday. Some items included in the sale: the best leggings for women and some *super* cute tops for the gym.

Although the brand isn't offering a sitewide sale, its discounting tons of items in its clearance section, from crop tops to biker shorts. But don't get it twisted—these aren't clearance items. The on-sale pieces are actually some of the brand's bestselling pieces. I own the Daily Leggings and they're an absolute staple for the gym—the drawstring around the waist keeps them on whether I'm running or doing squats.

Another item I love on this list is the Westerlies Mock Tank Top because it's so flattering. It hugs the waist and chest so nicely, making your 'bod look smooth and contoured, but it gets a bit looser towards the neck for more of a relaxed look. You can totes wear this to the gym or while running errands, but I occasionally wear this top on a night out because it also pairs nicely with jeans and boots.



If you want to dabble in some super high-quality activewear but don't wanna break the bank, look no further than Vuori's sale section. It's one of the best President's Day sales we've come across this year, and that's saying a lot. So, what are you waiting for? Stockpile our fave picks, below.

