Vuelta Femenina 2024 Adds Extra Day, Three Summit Finishes, and Team Time Trial

The only thing better than women’s racing is, of course, more of it, and that’s exactly what we’re getting from this year’s Vuelta Femenina. Last year was the first iteration of the seven-day women’s stage race, but it wasn’t an entirely new event. Previously, there had been the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, a five-day women’s race accompanying the men’s Vuelta a España. Before that, in 2015, it was a single-day race held on the same day as the final stage of the men’s race in Madrid.

What we learned last year, going from five to seven stages, is that more is better. And this year we get eight days of racing. We also get three summit finishes, one more than last year, and a team time trial. The race will run from Sunday April 28 to Sunday May 5, and will span eight provinces of Spain. The full route and all the details will be presented March 8, with a ceremony in the region where the race starts, Valencia.

Last year’s Vuelta Femenina was full of excitement, especially around the dramatic climbs. The ascent of Lagos de Covadonga, a popular climb in the men’s race, was the queen stage for the women. Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) was the strongest that day, but it was Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) who took the overall GC win, making her the first to win all three major stage races in women’s cycling (La Vuelta Femenina, Tour de France Femmes, and Giro Donne).

According to Cyclingnews , early information revealed about the route points to a repeat of last year’s opening stage being a team time trial. Last year the TTT was won by Jumbo-Visma (now Visma-Lease A Bike).

With the popularity of last year’s Vuelta Femenina, as well as the Tour de France Femmes, women are getting more and more opportunities to race. And the best way to support that is to watch, to cheer, to show up, and enjoy the racing.

Stay tuned this Friday for full details on the route, the teams, and the riders who are set to make this the most exciting Vuelta Femina yet.

