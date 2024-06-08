VRAI promo codes and coupons for June 2024

— Our team of experts verifies every coupon, discount and deal. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you shop using our links.

Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but they also often come at a high cost. Luckily, with our exclusive VRAI coupon codes, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to be dripping in jewels. VRAI’s lab-grown diamonds are identical to mined stones, but are made entirely in the U.S. from concentrated greenhouse gases. These sustainably and ethically grown gems are diamonds that you can feel good about.

Whether you’re hoping to save on an engagement ring before you pop the question, want to celebrate an important milestone with a bit of bling, or just need to add a touch of sparkle to your jewelry game, VRAI is a one-stop shop for all things diamonds. And with these VRAI coupon codes, it’s a no brainer: Time to go shopping.

How do I use VRAI coupon codes?

To save on your next dazzling diamond, shop these VRAI coupon codes. Some of the promotions are valid on specific designs, but you can also score savings on add-ons such as free resizing or shipping.

Save on lab-grown diamonds with our exclusive VRAI coupon codes and deals.

What is VRAI?

VRAI is a jewelry company that was established in 2014. The brand specializes in producing lab-grown diamonds made from greenhouses gases that are crystalized completely in the U.S. Since they aren’t mined like traditional diamonds, VRAI’s stones use less manpower to harvest and are naturally more sustainable. The brand’s ethical gems are just one part of it’s socially conscious mission, which also supports environmental and humanitarian causes and organizations worldwide.

What types of jewelry can I buy at VRAI?

VRAI offers a full range of gold, platinum, and silver jewelry. You can shop tennis bracelets, layering necklaces, stud and drop earrings, stackable rings, and more. VRAI also carries an impressive range of diamond engagement rings in classic solitaire settings as well as modern mixed metal designs. Each design is available in yellow gold, white gold, platinum, rose gold, and silver, and the center stone of their show stopping designs are available in weights up to 2 carats.

