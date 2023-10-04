A Voyage Round My Father: Rupert Everett impresses – but this voyage lacks zip

In recent years, the cultural world has not had many dealings with the works of John Mortimer, who died in 2009. The reputation of the creator best known for the 1980s series Rumpole of the Bailey currently languishes in those awkward fallow years that often follow a writer’s death, before a vibrant rediscovery by a new generation. This revival of his heavily autobiographical 1970 drama will not, I fear, hasten this process.

Rupert Everett is the headline attraction in an evening that is amiable but aimless. He is the title’s father, a charismatic monster around whom everyone journeys in varying states of trepidation. This blind barrister, who grandstands both in the law courts and at home, dotes upon his garden and eludes attempts by his ever-patient wife (Eleanor David) to keep his outré anecdotes in check. No wonder the feelings of his son (Jack Bardoe) towards him are complex.

Mortimer guides us through the son’s – his own, more or less – life in a shimmering series of memories, over which his father’s shadow looms, even if he is absent from the event in question. Bardoe works a neat line in frustrated conventionality, wanting to rebel while simultaneously following the paternal passage to the bar, with outbreaks of artistic endeavour along the way. Yet the holy grail of parental affirmation and affection remains frustratingly elusive; the pair are locked in a damaging passive-aggressive relationship of withheld emotion.

For all its enjoyable moments – there’s a lively episode in which Julian Wadham as a prep school headmaster gives an amusingly obscure circumlocution on matters of sex and sexuality – Richard Eyre’s production remains stubbornly flat and lifeless, failing to convince us of the necessity of spending two hours in the company of these characters. This is a worrying recent trend in Eyre’s formerly fine work; his production of 4000 Miles at Chichester earlier this year suffered the same fate. A sense of emotional urgency, whether loudly proclaimed or subtly understated, is vital to draw audiences to the theatre, now more than ever given the siren lure of streaming services.

Even Everett can do nothing to prevent this drift towards listlessness. He cuts an imposing figure and convincingly traces the arc of ageing, becoming gaunt and cadaverous before our eyes. If he is offstage for too long, we yearn for him to return with a new selection of barbed zinger witticisms and fresh irate campaigns against the earwigs in his garden. But the man remains as unknowable at the end as at the start: it is a voyage “round”, rather than “towards”, him for a reason.

Until Sat (theatreroyal.org.uk), then touring until Nov 18

