Voting open for ‘Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’, 15 from Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)—The Tennessee Manufacturers Association released a list of the ‘Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’, and voting is open for Tennesseans to choose their favorite.

The complete list includes gadgets from all three parts of the Grand Divisions and includes 15 items from the Tri-Cities area.

  • 100% Recycled Containerboard Grade Paper, Domtar Paper Company in Sullivan County

  • Americana Keg-A-Que Charcoal Grill, Meco Corporation in Greene County

  • Americana Walk-A-Bout Charcoal Grill, Meco Corporation in Greene County

  • Ammunition, BOAZ Ammunition LLC in Carter County

  • BIOJUVE, Crown Laboratories Inc., in Washington County

  • Carbon Series 38 Pack, Hatch Coolers in Sullivan County

  • CellForce® ULR, Microporous in Sullivan County

  • Cold Packs, ColdStar International in Sullivan County

  • Eastman Tritan™ Renew, Eastman in Sullivan County

  • Helicopters, Bell Textron, Inc. in Sullivan County

  • LIBERTY Software, TEVET in Greene County

  • Mary Tote, Hatch Cooler in Sullivan County

  • QUATTRO-DB®, Hydro Bioscience in Sullivan County

  • Timeless Fence System, Plastic Innovations, Inc., in Greene County

  • Z370r Electric Zero Turn Mower, John Deere in Greene County

Click here to vote or to view the complete list of the “Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee”.

Voting closes on June 11. The winners will move on to the “Top 16” round.

