Voting open for ‘Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’, 15 from Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)—The Tennessee Manufacturers Association released a list of the ‘Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’, and voting is open for Tennesseans to choose their favorite.
The complete list includes gadgets from all three parts of the Grand Divisions and includes 15 items from the Tri-Cities area.
100% Recycled Containerboard Grade Paper, Domtar Paper Company in Sullivan County
Americana Keg-A-Que Charcoal Grill, Meco Corporation in Greene County
Americana Walk-A-Bout Charcoal Grill, Meco Corporation in Greene County
Ammunition, BOAZ Ammunition LLC in Carter County
BIOJUVE, Crown Laboratories Inc., in Washington County
Carbon Series 38 Pack, Hatch Coolers in Sullivan County
CellForce® ULR, Microporous in Sullivan County
Cold Packs, ColdStar International in Sullivan County
Eastman Tritan™ Renew, Eastman in Sullivan County
Helicopters, Bell Textron, Inc. in Sullivan County
LIBERTY Software, TEVET in Greene County
Mary Tote, Hatch Cooler in Sullivan County
QUATTRO-DB®, Hydro Bioscience in Sullivan County
Timeless Fence System, Plastic Innovations, Inc., in Greene County
Z370r Electric Zero Turn Mower, John Deere in Greene County
Click here to vote or to view the complete list of the “Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee”.
Voting closes on June 11. The winners will move on to the “Top 16” round.
