Voting open for ‘Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’, 15 from Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)—The Tennessee Manufacturers Association released a list of the ‘Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee’, and voting is open for Tennesseans to choose their favorite.

The complete list includes gadgets from all three parts of the Grand Divisions and includes 15 items from the Tri-Cities area.

100% Recycled Containerboard Grade Paper, Domtar Paper Company in Sullivan County

Americana Keg-A-Que Charcoal Grill, Meco Corporation in Greene County

Americana Walk-A-Bout Charcoal Grill, Meco Corporation in Greene County

Ammunition, BOAZ Ammunition LLC in Carter County

BIOJUVE, Crown Laboratories Inc., in Washington County

Carbon Series 38 Pack, Hatch Coolers in Sullivan County

CellForce® ULR, Microporous in Sullivan County

Cold Packs, ColdStar International in Sullivan County

Eastman Tritan™ Renew, Eastman in Sullivan County

Helicopters, Bell Textron, Inc. in Sullivan County

LIBERTY Software, TEVET in Greene County

Mary Tote, Hatch Cooler in Sullivan County

QUATTRO-DB®, Hydro Bioscience in Sullivan County

Timeless Fence System, Plastic Innovations, Inc., in Greene County

Z370r Electric Zero Turn Mower, John Deere in Greene County

Click here to vote or to view the complete list of the “Top 100 Coolest Things Made in Tennessee”.

Voting closes on June 11. The winners will move on to the “Top 16” round.

