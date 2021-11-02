The amount of crud this wet-dry mop picks up is 'shocking': Use this exclusive code for a discount!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mopping just might become your favorite chore. (Photo: Amazon)

“I love mopping!” said no one ever. At least, not that we’ve heard. But it's a pretty good bet that everyone, bar none, appreciates the joy of having clean floors. Since there’s no way to snap your fingers and have a tidy, dust-free house, we suggest the next best thing: a durable, efficient mop that really works and that's a pleasure to use.

Thousands of Amazon reviewers declare the Vorfreude Floor Mop with Integrated Spray their weapon of choice. Its 16.5-by-5.5-inch microfiber surface can be used wet or dry to dust or mop. The washable pad is good for a thousand uses, making the Vorfreude a long-term ally not only in keeping your home ship shape, but also in reducing landfill waste.

Right now, you can get 15 percent off this beloved tool at Amazon with the exclusive Yahoo code 15YAHOOSAVE, bringing the price down to $25.50. But take note: This deal is only on until November 7. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Just sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

$25.50 with code 15YAHOOSAVE (was $30), amazon.com

The textured cleaning pad traps dirt, then goes right in the wash. (Photo: Amazon)

Built into the handle of the Vorfreude is a reusable bottle to hold the cleaner of your choice, store-bought or homemade (water + white vinegar + essential oils, anyone?). Weighing in at just under two pounds, the Vorfreude mop is easy to carry around the house, and no trouble when it comes to reaching up toward ceiling corners and nooks.

More than 2,800 people have left five-star reviews for the Vorfreude, including this convert: “I am throwing away my heavy mop bucket and mop and using this from now on!” Another shopper said they ordered the Vorfreude for themselves and “it cleaned the floor so well I told my friends about it. I ordered a second one for a neighbor and she loves it as well.” A third effuses, “I love the simplicity of this mop.... Whoever made this is a genius!"

Story continues

Plenty more folks have sung the praises of the Vorfreude, with many citing the effortless nature of cleaning with this tool. One reviewer says “this mop is quite thorough, so sweep well before using. I was a bit shocked by how much stuff came up while mopping even though I’d done a quick sweep.”

Because it works so well, the Vorfreude is motivating to use. Said one five-star shopper, “...my floors are always clean because it is so quick and easy to just grab it and start mopping.”

When it comes to everyday messes, it's a dream. Said one parent, of chasing around her kids, “it swiftly picked up the mud and dirt they have been dragging in constantly. Happy mama here. Two thumbs up.”

$25.50 with code 15YAHOOSAVE (was $30), amazon.com

“I love this thing," said one happy customer. "It has saved me so much money. Now I don’t have to buy more pads for my Swiffer. I just threw the whole Swiffer away after I started using this product! Worth every penny.”

The genius design of the Vorfreude is much appreciated. One reviewer explains, “What I enjoyed most was how you can fill the canister with your favorite cleaning agent...and spray as you go. This made for a really smooth and manageable day of getting multiple floor types clean.”

$25.50 with code 15YAHOOSAVE (was $30), amazon.com

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.