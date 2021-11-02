The amount of crud this wet-dry mop picks up is 'shocking': Use this exclusive code for a discount!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
“I love mopping!” said no one ever. At least, not that we’ve heard. But it's a pretty good bet that everyone, bar none, appreciates the joy of having clean floors. Since there’s no way to snap your fingers and have a tidy, dust-free house, we suggest the next best thing: a durable, efficient mop that really works and that's a pleasure to use.
Thousands of Amazon reviewers declare the Vorfreude Floor Mop with Integrated Spray their weapon of choice. Its 16.5-by-5.5-inch microfiber surface can be used wet or dry to dust or mop. The washable pad is good for a thousand uses, making the Vorfreude a long-term ally not only in keeping your home ship shape, but also in reducing landfill waste.
Right now, you can get 15 percent off this beloved tool at Amazon with the exclusive Yahoo code 15YAHOOSAVE, bringing the price down to $25.50. But take note: This deal is only on until November 7. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Just sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
$25.50 with code 15YAHOOSAVE (was $30), amazon.com
Built into the handle of the Vorfreude is a reusable bottle to hold the cleaner of your choice, store-bought or homemade (water + white vinegar + essential oils, anyone?). Weighing in at just under two pounds, the Vorfreude mop is easy to carry around the house, and no trouble when it comes to reaching up toward ceiling corners and nooks.
More than 2,800 people have left five-star reviews for the Vorfreude, including this convert: “I am throwing away my heavy mop bucket and mop and using this from now on!” Another shopper said they ordered the Vorfreude for themselves and “it cleaned the floor so well I told my friends about it. I ordered a second one for a neighbor and she loves it as well.” A third effuses, “I love the simplicity of this mop.... Whoever made this is a genius!"
Plenty more folks have sung the praises of the Vorfreude, with many citing the effortless nature of cleaning with this tool. One reviewer says “this mop is quite thorough, so sweep well before using. I was a bit shocked by how much stuff came up while mopping even though I’d done a quick sweep.”
Because it works so well, the Vorfreude is motivating to use. Said one five-star shopper, “...my floors are always clean because it is so quick and easy to just grab it and start mopping.”
When it comes to everyday messes, it's a dream. Said one parent, of chasing around her kids, “it swiftly picked up the mud and dirt they have been dragging in constantly. Happy mama here. Two thumbs up.”
$25.50 with code 15YAHOOSAVE (was $30), amazon.com
“I love this thing," said one happy customer. "It has saved me so much money. Now I don’t have to buy more pads for my Swiffer. I just threw the whole Swiffer away after I started using this product! Worth every penny.”
The genius design of the Vorfreude is much appreciated. One reviewer explains, “What I enjoyed most was how you can fill the canister with your favorite cleaning agent...and spray as you go. This made for a really smooth and manageable day of getting multiple floor types clean.”
$25.50 with code 15YAHOOSAVE (was $30), amazon.com
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,600), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV, $370 (was $550), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,998 (was $3,000), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 (was $200), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Tuinyo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $36), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $23 (was $50), amazon.com
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,749), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4&5, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021, $15 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad Smart Lock, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Moen TS3304BL U by Moen Shower Smart Home Connected Digital Bathroom Controller, $567 (was $730), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack, $100 (was $135), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Kenmore DU3017 Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum, $250 (was $300), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $230 (was $380), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $420 with on-page coupon (was $590), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Chase Secret Women's Turtle Cowl Neck Pullover Sweaters, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker in White, $45 in some sizes (was $60), amazon.com
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Fifata 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Yatoshi 5 Knife Block Set, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Freatech Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Beakey 5pcs Makeup Sponge Set, $7 with on-page coupon (was $10), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Wheat Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3 Piece King Set, $103 (was $320), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Queen Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Raina Comforter, $65 some colors/sizes (was $95), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $15 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection 7pc Luxury Ultra Soft King Comforter Set, $138 (was $200), amazon.com
Read more from Yahoo Life:
'Like wearing a cloud’: Amazon’s $33 sherpa sweatshirt is our new fall obsession
'Baffled by how much I love this’: Amazon's wildly popular hoodie is on sale for $34
Amazon shoppers love how this comfy $25 sweater is longer in the back for 'butt coverage'
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.