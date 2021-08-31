Don't get left in the dark: Amazon slashed prices on its No.1 bestselling portable camping lanterns — just for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You get all this for $20! (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're a camping fan or not, having a good portable lantern or two around your home is a must. Why? Extreme weather can lead to power outages, and the last thing you want is to get left in the dark.

Well, just for today, Amazon has slashed prices up to 30 percent off the mega-popular Vont Camping Lantern four-pack. Until midnight, you can score four top-rated portable lanterns for just $20 (was $28)!

This battery-powered lantern four-pack is an Amazon bestseller, and it's easy to see why. Each lantern has 30 LED lights to brighten up the area around you. They're so bright, they can easily light up a room or tent.

The lanterns are also compact, lightweight and collapsible, allowing you to quickly reduce the size of the light you put out. And, of course, fully collapsing it allows for easy toting and storage. (By the way, when it's fully collapsed, it's the size of a smartphone!)

The lantern collapses down to the size of a smartphone. (Photo: Amazon)

The lantern is even waterproof, so it can survive temporarily being in rain and even getting submerged. It's also incredibly durable — it can survive a 10-foot drop, so it can definitely make it through slipping out of your butter fingers.

This lantern pack has an army of devoted fans who swear it'll light up just about any space. "Uh, this thing is bright. Like crazy super bright. Once you pop the sucker open it's like staring into the sun in the middle of night. They aren't fooling around when they say this is a bright lantern," one satisfied customer said. "It's really meant to light up the world, not just your campsite. I've had mine for a year+ and still have yet to change out the batteries. I go camping often during the summer and this is a terrific lantern I bring along to light up my site. And everyone else's site within 10 miles."

Story continues

"No matter where you live, everyone needs a reliable light in an emergency, camping, or a black out. This is a great solution," a fellow fan said. "It is VERY bright, and can easily light up an entire room. It pulls open for light, and pushes close to turn it off. So easy to use, and the body of it is nicely constructed. The metal handles also fold down, and it stores easily in a draw next to a bed. It is not heavy, and a young child would have no problem using it. The LED brightness is very bright, and it does not get hot to the touch. With the set of 4, everyone in the house can now have a reliable light to access when needed."

Again, this sale is just for today. Stock up on reliable lighting while you can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

