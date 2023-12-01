Von Miller’s Girlfriend Subtly Reacts His Domestic Violence Charge

Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence. He turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for domestic violence, and while the identity of the woman in question hasn’t been publicly revealed, Von Miller’s girlfriend subtly reacted to the news. The Buffalo Bills linebacker faced a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant person, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was booked into the DeSoto Tri-City Jail on a $5,000 bond and released a short time later.

Miller, born on March 26, 1989—whose full name is Vonnie B’Vsean Miller Jr.—primarily plays as an outside linebacker in the National Football League. He was selected by the Denver Broncos as the 2nd overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and became one of the league’s premier pass rushers. Broncos legend John Elway said at the time: “He’s the type of guy that comes around every 10 years.”

Miller played a key role in the Broncos’ victory in Super Bowl 50, earning Super Bowl MVP honors for his outstanding performance in the game. Other notable achievements include two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time First-team All-Pro selection, and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2011).

Miller stayed with the Broncos until 2021 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams; he got visibly emotional when asked about the move to California. “I’ve been here through the ups and the downs,” Miller said. “It’s always tough whenever you leave. I love all my fans. I love Broncos Country. When I said Broncos for life, I meant that. It was an honor and a privilege to play here,” per YardBarker.

His career as a Ram was short-lived, because the following year, he signed with the Buffalo Bills on a six-year, $120 million contract. In his debut game with the team, he recorded two sacks, two QB hits, and three tackles. But in 2023, he was placed on the PUP having torn his ACL in December 2022. Now, he faces criminal charges for an incident that occurred on November 30, 2023. Here’s how Von Miller’s girlfriend, Megan Denise, reacted to the news.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

Von Miller’s girlfriend reacted to his domestic violence charge

Von Miller’s girlfriend Megan Denise reacted to his domestic violence charge by disabling comments on her Instagram page. Denise has a considerable following—over 1.2 million—for her modeling. She’s also a licensed medical esthetician.

The Dallas Police Department announced Miller and the alleged victim got into a verbal argument, after which Miller allegedly assaulted the victim, based on a preliminary investigation after Dallas police responded to a “major disturbance call” on Wednesday, per the NFL.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement that day. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.” Miller left the scene before officers arrived, per the police. The alleged victim was treated for minor injuries and was not transported to an area hospital, according to a police statement. “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club,” the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Reports have not confirmed Denise is the victim, however, per the affidavit for the arrest warrant obtained by ESPN, the woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together. She told police officers that she was six weeks pregnant.

According to the affidavit, the altercation took place during an argument concerning the woman’s travel plans, which began around 10:40 a.m. CT, she left the main bedroom and slammed the door to the office of the apartment, which made Miller “visibly angry.”

He then followed her into the office and yelled at her to “get out.” The woman said that she tried to comply and went to collect her belongings, but she said Miller pushed her, at one point taking out his phone to try to record the altercation. She yelled “stop, I’m pregnant,” several times.

The affidavit noted that Miller stepped on her feet as he pushed her, which caused her to fall into a chair, then applied pressure to her neck for three to five seconds, which police say caused pain but not difficulty breathing. Police responded to her call and saw she had “minor abrasions” on her left hand, as well as bruising on her abdomen, left bicep, and neck that was “consistent with applied pressure,” the affidavit said.

In a text exchange on the evening of November 30, with WFAA in Dallas, the woman called the incident “a huge misunderstanding” and said, “No one assaulted anyone.”

