Volusia County launches summer food program to give free meals to kids, teens over summer

Children and teens 18 and under can now get free breakfast and lunch at locations across Volusia County through Aug. 9.

Volusia County's Summer Food Service Program kicked off this week "to help parents feed their kids while school is out," according to a county news release. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the program.

The "nutritionally balanced meals" will be available at the sites listed below from Mondays through Fridays, unless noted otherwise. Children have to eat the meals at the site. All of the sites will be closed on July Fourth.

Volusia County Schools is also offering free meals to students over the summer.

Lyric Mosley, 4, left, and her 6-year-old sister, McKenzie Mosley, get some help from mom, Jennifer Mosley, as they eat lunch at Wadsworth Elementary School in Palm Coast as part of the national Summer Food Service Program in 2014.

DAYTONA BEACH

Allen Chapel AME Camp Divine , 580 George W. Engram Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed July 5). Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson , 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center , 925 George Engram Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 2). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona Beach Regional Library , 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona Gardens , 437 Jean St. (June 3 through Aug. 2). Lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Hope Place Library , 1310 Wright St. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Islamic Center of Daytona Beach , 825 Derbyshire Road (June 10 through Aug. 2; closed June 19 and July 5). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library , 411 S. Keech St. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Master’s Doman COGIC , 511 Freemont Ave. (June 17 through Aug. 18). Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Northwood Community Center , 1200 Ninth St. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed Fridays). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Palmetto Park , 450 Whitney St. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed Fridays). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army Daytona Beach , 1555 LPGA Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed July 5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Schnebly Recreation Center , 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 4). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Sunnyland Park , 825 Washington St. (June 3 through Aug. 4). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (June 3 through Aug. 2). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DEBARY

DeBary Hall Summer Camp , 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 10 through July 26). Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

DELAND

Boy Scout Hut , 716 N. Frankfort Ave., (June 10 through July 26). Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill , 935 Adelle Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Chisholm Community Center , 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DeLand Regional Library , 130 E. Howry Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

First Christian Church , 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:45 p.m.

House Next Door Homework Club , 422 S. Delaware Ave. (June 10 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army of West Volusia , 1240 S. High St. (June 10 through July 19; closed June 19). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

YMCA DeLand, 761 International Speedway Blvd. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

DELEON SPRINGS

Malloy Community Center, 330 Retta St., (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DELTONA

Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon , 2329 California St. (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Deltona Regional Library , 2150 Eustace Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

Life Fellowship Church , 1420 Courtland Blvd., (June 3 through Aug. 9; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

YMCA Four Townes, 280 Wolf Pack Run, (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

EDGEWATER

Boys & Girls Club Edgewater , 211 N. Ridgewood Ave. (June 3 through Aug 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Edgewater Public Library , 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (June 3 through Aug 9). Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA Southeast Volusia, 148 W. Turgot Ave. (June 3 through Aug 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

HOLLY HILL

Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill , 1044 Daytona Ave. (June 3 through Aug 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA – Holly Hill, 1046 Daytona Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

LAKE HELEN

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen , 493 S. Lakeview Drive (June 3 through Aug 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Lake Helen Public Library , 221 N. Euclid Avenue (June 3 through Aug 9). Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church Street (June 3 through Aug 9). Breakfast: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Babe James Community Center , 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

New Smyrna Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

ORANGE CITY

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church) , 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 10:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

ORMOND BEACH

Camp Destiny , 1060 W. Granada Blvd. (June 3 through July 19; closed July 5). Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Emmanuel International Church , 54 S. Ridgewood Ave. (June 3 through Aug 2). Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nova Community Center , 440 N. Nova Road (June 17 through July 26). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Ormond Beach Regional Library , 30 S Beach Street (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

South Ormond Neighborhood Center , 176 Division Ave. (June 10 through Aug. 2). Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

YMCA Ormond Beach, 500 Sterthaus Drive (June 3 through Aug 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

PORT ORANGE

YMCA Port Orange, 4701 City Center Parkway (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

SOUTH DAYTONA

Church of God Pentecostal International , 700 Reed Canal Road (June 10 through June 28). Breakfast: 9 to 9:45 a.m.; lunch: 11 to 11:45 a.m.

James Street Park, 170 James St. (June 10 through July 26). Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

The following rural site will serve grab-and-go meals:

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast and lunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the following sites, the Volusia County Summer Food Program will provide meals only to children enrolled there.

African American Museum of Arts , 325 S. Clara Ave., DeLand (June 10 through July 5). Breakfast: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Atlas Academy #1 , 1621 Espanola Ave., Holly Hill (June 10 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Atlas Academy #2 , 340 Flomich Ave, Holly Hill (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Atlas Academy #3 ,152 Fairview Ave, Daytona Beach (June 17 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell , 813 Mary Ave., New Smyrna Beach (June 3 through Aug. 2; closed July 1-5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Little Explorers Montessori , 408 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater (June 3 through Aug. 9). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Warner Christian Academy , 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona (June 3 through July 31; closed July 5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Zam Zam Knowledge Academy, 347 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach (June 10 through July 26; closed July 5). Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Free summer meals for children, teens available across Volusia County