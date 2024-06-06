Volusia County funds free pool alarms, swim lessons for children

Free or reduced-cost swim lessons and free pool alarms will be provided in Volusia County thanks to funding from the local government.

The Volusia County Council recently approved spending $73,409 on water safety programs, according to a county news release. The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA and the Daytona Beach Parks and Recreation Department will each get $20,000 to go toward free or reduced-cost swim lessons this summer for children who are eligible based on their family's income.

The city of Daytona Beach and the YMCA are accepting applications for assistance, and people can apply for swim lessons online. The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA can be reached at 386-738-9622. For information on swim lessons in Daytona Beach call 386-671-8392.

People will be able to make their own homes safer, too.

Seven year old Jack Furry, right, and other young swimmers hold onto the edge of the pool and practice kicking on June 21, 2018, during the World's Largest Swim Lesson at the Frieda Zamba Swimming Pool in Palm Coast.

The county put the rest of the money toward window and door alarms and pool alarms that detect when someone falls into a body of water. The alarms are available for free at regional libraries in Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, DeLand and Deltona. The limit is one of each per household.

“I’m really excited about this,” Vice Chair and District 4 Councilman Troy Kent said, according to the release. “It’s the right thing to do, and I recommend that all parents get their children swim lessons.”

District 3 Councilman Danny Robins led the effort.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Free or discounted swim lessons, pool alarms available in Volusia