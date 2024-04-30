The public is invited to spend some time at one of Morgan County’s hidden gems, while helping to clean and preserve the Emory River Watershed at the Potters Falls Cleanup.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4

WHERE: Meet at Morgan County Visitors Center in Wartburg, at the junction of Highways 27 and 62.

WHO: After registering, volunteers will be escorted to the site, located on Potters Falls Road just outside downtown Wartburg.

DETAILS: Wear sturdy shoes and bring water in a refillable bottle, insect repellent, and sunblock.

INFO: www.facebook.com/EmoryRiverWatershedAssociation, or contact George Hawver at 770-634-4263 (cell), hawverg@hotmail.com.

Organized by the Emory River Watershed Association in partnership with the Frozen Head Chapter of the Tennessee Naturalist Program, this is an opportunity for volunteers to see the falls, help clean up the waterway and enjoy this beautiful portion of Crooked Fork creek.

“This year we are excited to work with the recently graduated students of the Tennessee Naturalist Program at Frozen Head,” said George Hawver, president of the Emory River Watershed Association, in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity for the students to earn volunteer hours required for their certification as Tennessee Naturalists, and also a chance to see the beautiful falls and learn more about how pollution affects the watershed.”

Potters Falls, while located on private property, receives a significant amount of public use.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Volunteers sought for Potters Falls cleanup day