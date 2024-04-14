Volunteers needed: Camp for free and help these storm-battered Southern California trails

Trails in the Santa Monica Mountains took a beating in back-to-back wet years as slides and washouts left a backlog of repairs.

Soon, scores of volunteers will converge on Point Mugu State Park in Ventura County to get started on some of the hardest-hit spots. The Santa Monica Mountains Trails Council will hold its 41st annual Trail Days from April 19-21. The annual event gives people a chance to help the local park and camp for free.

"If you're an avid outdoors person, whether you hike or ride a horse or mountain bike or go birding or trail running, it's a chance to give back to the trails that you enjoy," said Barb Thomas, trails council board president.

The all-volunteer group has helped to build and maintain trails since 1969. On the event weekend, volunteers will clear brush, repair washouts and smooth treads on more than a half-dozen trails in the park, which stretches from Newbury Park to Pacific Coast Highway.

Jason Finlay, trails coordinator for the California State Parks Angeles District, called the efforts invaluable. The timing allows crews to repair storm damage and get a jump on the spring growth — a sort of part two of an above-normal rain season, Finlay said.

“We get the damage and the erosion from the rains themselves,” he said. "And now, we're going to have all this increased vegetation.”

What trails will get some help?

John Kross, a board member with Santa Monica Mountains Trails Council, marks the new Blue Canyon Trail on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The trail will be worked on during Trail Days at Point Mugu State Park.

The list includes Upper Sycamore Canyon, Coyote, Sage, Two Foxes and Blue Canyon.

Blue Canyon Trail got pummeled in this year’s storms. In one spot, there is a big drop where the creek just took out the entire trail, Thomas said. Depending on how much rain fell over the weekend, it might have to wait until conditions dry out a little more. Running water still washed over the trail in areas when Finlay, Thomas and others recently scouted locations.

“There was so much water it pushed out of the natural channel and jumped into the trail,” Finlay said. “The trail essentially became part of the stream.”

How to get involved?

The weekend event is put on by the trails council, Santa Monica Mountains Task Force of the Sierra Club and Concerned Off-Road Bicyclists Association. Free camping for volunteers is available Friday and Saturday nights. If you're not planning to camp, volunteers can go Saturday, Sunday or both days. No trail work is planned for Friday.

Organizers said no experience is necessary and people can work at their own pace. If the heavier jobs are too much, lighter work also is needed. No dogs are allowed.

Because Danielson Ranch is inside the park, everyone must be escorted into and out of the site. For registration and arrival and departure times, visit smmtc.org/maint/traildays.php. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday.

What to bring?

Tools will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring lunch, snacks, water, sunscreen and camping gear if staying overnight. Organizers also recommend wearing a long-sleeved shirt, pants, hiking boots or other sturdy shoes, socks and a hat. Don't forget bug spray this year, Thomas said.

How to protect trails and stay safe

If you see something, report it, Finlay said. There’s a lot of trail out there, and things are still happening. Let state parks or a volunteer group know about any trail issues, he said. Also, trail-goers should be prepared for possible hazards, Finlay said. Sections may be rocky or uneven.

“You might have to watch your footing a little more,” he said.

A list of other upcoming volunteer opportunities is available at smmtc.org.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Volunteers needed: Camp for free and help storm-damaged local trails