Volunteers invited to join TCWP work project Saturday on North Ridge Trail in Oak Ridge

On Saturday, June 1, the public is invited to join Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and volunteers for the 2024 National Trails Day work project on the North Ridge Trail in Oak Ridge.

The Orchard Lane access trail is located along a water drainage route. Erosion along the ditch has made the trail difficult to follow, according to a news release. They will work to relocate the first 130 feet of the access trail away from the water route.

Workers will meet at the trail head on Orchard Lane Road at 9 a.m. The trail head is the access point that is between 122 and 126 Orchard Lane. Park along the street. Bring drinking water, sunscreen, insect repellent, and good gloves.

TCWP will provide some work tools, but feel free to bring any personal tools, including grubbing tools such as mattocks, Pulaskis, fire rakes, rogue hoes, and/or McLeods fire tools.

After the work is completed, a pizza lunch will be provided.

RSVP for the pizza lunch and to allow notification in case of cancellation. Questions: Jimmy Groton at 865-805-9908 or groton87@comcast.net.

The North Ridge Trail

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Volunteers invited to join TCWP work project on Oak Ridge trail