Volunteer to wrangle weeds, help with horses or help kids in court

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network provides information about volunteering locally. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization's activities or policies.

Annual Deam Wilderness and Pate Hollow Weed Wrangles

Are you concerned for the health of our forests? Keep them healthy by helping Hoosier National Forest and Monroe County Identify and Reduce Invasive Species (MC-IRIS) continue to reduce Japanese stiltgrass. Volunteers will be shown how to use easy ways to identify and control invasive plants not native to our forests. Trained experts will guide you on the Deam Wilderness Hays and Pate Hollow trails. Multiple dates are available between July 31 and Sept. 4. Shifts are determined by the date and run from 8 a.m. to noon, or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a family-friendly opportunity, children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. You can find all of the Weed Wrangle dates, times, the sign-up link and lots of additional information at https://tinyurl.com/Hays-and-Pate-Hollow-Trails. Questions? Contact Mary Reardon at 812-320-9322 or maryrrdn@gmail.com.

People & Animals Learning Services volunteer orientation

Come and join PALS at their Volunteer Orientation happening on July 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. People & Animal Learning Services (PALS) is a nonprofit adaptive riding center at 7644 W. Elwren Road in Bloomington. PALS provides equine-assisted services to people with disabilities, veterans, senior citizens and at-risk youth. The therapeutic power of the horse can offer many physical, emotional and social benefits for a diverse population. Some current opportunities include program assistance, side-walkers, leaders, and barn helpers. While volunteer opportunities are open to everyone, they are currently in need of those with horse experience! Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/PALS-July-orientation. For additional questions, contact Anna D'Souza at 812-336-2798 or volunteer@palstherapy.org.

Monroe County CASA Inc.

Monroe County Court Appointed Special Advocates' (CASA) mission is "to help ensure that the abused and neglected children of Monroe County live in safe permanent homes and have the opportunity to reach their full potential." Monroe County CASA is a volunteer-powered program that provides representation in juvenile court for child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect. The program recruits, screens, trains and supervises adult community members who volunteer their time to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) with full legal authority set forth by the state of Indiana. Currently, CASA opportunities include child visit monitors — to help monitor CASA's waitlist; CASA volunteers — to be the voice of a child in need; and support for the CASA Wish List. Learn more about CASA, their services and explore their current opportunities at https://tinyurl.com/CASA-information. Contact Amber Shride at info@monroecountycasa.org or 812-333-2272 with additional questions.

Community Wish List Spotlight

Middle Way House Wish List and Amazon List

Middle Way House is an agency providing services to survivors of sexual violence, domestic violence and human trafficking, including an emergency shelter, legal advocacy, transitional housing and support services. Donations to the wish list help individuals and families who are in their emergency shelter and transitional housing.

Donations: Please contact the Shelter Manager at 812-333-7404, ext. 209, or Harsharn@middlewayhouse.org to coordinate donated items.

Featured Wishes: diapers (sizes 4, 5, and 6), wipes, pull-ups (sizes 3T, 4T, and 5T), freezer meals (frozen pizza, meals, and breakfast foods), gallons of milk, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, fruits and vegetables, household items, and more

View Current Wish List and Amazon List at: https://tinyurl.com/Middle-Way-House-Wish-List

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Wrangle weeds, help with horses or aid kids in court in Monroe County