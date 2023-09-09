New 'Voice' promo shows Reba McEntire upstaging her fellow coaches in sparkling style

As Reba McEntire prepares for her first season on "The Voice," she's ready to let her fellow coaches know that she's in it to win it.

The country legend makes a dazzling appearance in a new promo video for Season 24 of the singing competition, and shows off her competitive side.

The Coaches competing against Team Reba?? Piece of cake…or not. 😉 #TheVoice returns MONDAY 9/25 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/14U3s2ruZP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 8, 2023

The one-minute clip begins backstage with John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani. As Horan cuts into a giant sheet cake, Legend congratulates him for being the winning coach of Season 23 of "The Voice."

"Thank you. It’s good to be king," he replies.

Stefani playfully knocks the former One Direction member down a peg, saying, “Don’t get used to it, buddy. It’s a whole new ballgame."

“And I know we all miss the cowboy — especially you," Legend says to Stefani, referring to her husband and longtime "Voice" coach Blake Shelton, who stepped down earlier this year.

"Ehh," she jokes.

"But now that he's gone, we might have a shot at the best country singers," Legend continues.

Horan gets a boost from Legend's pep talk and says, "Nothing can ruin this."

All of a sudden, however, the lights start glitching and McEntire's music starts playing through the speakers. Next, the doors slide open to unveil McEntire onstage with the words "Team Reba" in giant letters as sparklers go off in the background.

The 68-year-old unzips her black overcoat to unveil a bedazzled silver top and says, "Well, hey, there."

The camera pans to the host of "The Voice," TODAY's Carson Daly, who's enjoying a piece of cake as he says, "Oh, wow. This is going to be good."

The other coaches don't look so amused, though.

"It's just so good to be here," McEntire says into her microphone and laughs.

The promo ends with Horan speaking into a cellphone as he says, "I'm going to need some tearaway pants, and make them sparkly."

Fans of "The Voice" first learned that McEntire would be joining the cast back in May. During Season 23, she served as a mega mentor and provided feedback on contestants' performances during rehearsals.

After the news broke, the singer expressed her excitement for her upcoming gig on the show.

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all,” she said while appearing on "The Voice" in May. “You’ve treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. And to be able to come in and form my team, I’m so looking forward to it.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com