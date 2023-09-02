'The Voice' Fans Say Reba McEntire Is a "Queen" as She Shuts Down Gwen Stefani in New Promo



The Voice is just weeks away from airing season 24, and it looks like the coaches' antics are back and better than ever.

In a new promo dropped on Reba McEntire's Instagram, folks got a first glance at the music legend taking over Blake Shelton's place as a coach in the upcoming season. The video highlights Reba as the queen she is, as footage rolls of the country star interacting with fellow castmates Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. In one clip, it seems Gwen decided to jokingly come for the "Fancy"singer by calling out some of her own recent musical statistics.

"I've had two country hits," Gwen declared as she gets ready to sit in her chair, referencing her singles "Nobody But You"and "Happy Anywhere"with her husband, Blake.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Reba promptly shut her down with what could only be described as the perfect response.

"I've had more than two," she pointed out, referencing her total of 60 hits on the Billboard Music Charts. When folks picked up on the hilarious exchange between the two women, they couldn't contain themselves from laughing it in the comments.

"Gwen: I've had 2 country hits Reba: I've had more than 2 😂😂," one person wrote. "Gwen & Reba BEST COMBO [EVER] ❤️😍," another exclaimed. "This is the best! 😂 I can't wait for it all to begin!! ❤️," a different follower rejoiced.

As loyal viewers may know, season 24 will be the first time none of the original coaches will sit in the iconic red chairs to mentor a new group of aspiring singers. Blake famously stepped down from the show at the end of season 23, which also saw Niall secure his first team win with Gina Miles.

If this is what Reba is bringing to the table, then season 24 is sure to be one amazing season!



