'Voice’ Fans Call Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani "Queens" After Seeing Candid Moment Between the Two

There were a lot of great moments during the premiere of The Voice Season 24 in the blind auditions earlier this week, but there's none we loved more than the heartfelt one between veteran judge Gwen Stefani and newcomer Reba McEntire.

A new behind-the-scenes clip, which was shared by the reality singing competition's Instagram, featured Gwen Stefani and Reba (who took over for Gwen's husband Blake Shelton when he departed from the show after last season), taking intimately about how emotional the show can be despite the judges competing against one another.

"Do you ever cry?" Reba asks Gwen, who says, "Oh my gosh. I'm like known to be the bawler on this show... more like when I watch someone grow and I had a little part in that, even if I was just cheerleading... it just gets me and I just see them work so hard and it's so much pressure and I get really emotional.

Later in the clip when Gwen asks the Reba when she knew that she was "a star" the country queen cheekily replied, "When I got hired for The Voice," to which Gwen responded laughing, "Oh god, that's a good answer!"

Fans of the show absolutely loved seeing the interaction between the two successive musicians and didn't hesitate to let them know.

"These two ladies already seem to have a sweet connection...can't wait to see this upcoming season of The Voice!!! What a stellar group of judges!👏👏👏," someone commented. "So excited. Love them as friends," a different person said. "This is going to be a great season!! The women rock!!! ❤️ 💃 👱🏻♀️," a fan chimed in. A different person wrote, “Love seeing an iconic duo two queens 👑🔥👑."

Gwen and Reba are judging the long-running NBC hit alongside John Legend and Niall Horan, the latter of which won last season during his first year on the show. As the new coach, Reba jokingly told the TODAY show last week that filling in for Blake after his 12-year run as a judge through 23 seasons has some pressure and that she couldn't do it without the three others.

"Filling the shoes and the seat of Blake Shelton — I gotta do him proud," she said.

Gwen told the TODAY show that although The Voice is really different without her husband of almost two and a half years and that she misses him, "it hasn't been as hard as I thought it was going to be because I think he was just so ready to have a break."

We can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store.

You Might Also Like