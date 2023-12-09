‘Voice’ Coach Reba McEntire Caused a Massive Commotion This Week



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



She sings about being a "single mom who works two jobs..." in her hit sitcom Reba, but is Reba McEntire planning to change her Miss to Mrs. soon?

The 68-year-old Oklahoma native sparked engagement rumors earlier this week when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that particular finger during press ahead of the first live taping of The Voice for Season 24. The Team Reba coach has been in a relationship with actor Rex Linn since 2020, and fans were left wondering if the redheaded beauty was planning a trip down the aisle sometime in the future, and soon the comment sections of posts shared by her and the show's official Instagram account, completely blew up.

"I see a ring on her finger — did she get engaged and not tell anyone or something?," someone wrote on a reel shared by both accounts. "DO I SEE A RING?! 💍 Or is the camera just flipped? 🥹🥹🥹🥹," another chimed in. "So I hear and see you are engaged to Mr. Rex Reba Nell McEntire Linn," one person tweeted in reply to a post Reba shared about the show. A different person tweeted, "Yay! She deserves it!"



Unfortunately for anyone hoping to hear wedding bells, Reba cheekily told Entertainment Tonight that she simply found the ring and wanted to mess with folks a bit. "I told Leslie," she told ET, who noted that she was most likely referring to her brand manager Leslie Matthews Duggar, "Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it."

When ET's Cassie DiLaura asked the singer if she was the only one of the two still planning a wedding, Reba gave a resounding, "Yes, you are."

Emma McIntyre

Although a wedding isn't on the horizon for the singer and actor, they will be celebrating the major milestone of five years together next March. The two have actually known each other since 1991, but only got together right before the start of the pandemic. Previously, Reba was married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and TV producer Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015, the latter of which she shares child Shelby Blackstock with.

You Might Also Like