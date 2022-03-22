'Voice' alum Jordan Pruitt gets real about postpartum depression

Yahoo Life Videos

Two months after responding to body-shaming by an Instagram follower, Lauren Bushnell Lane is reflecting on her approach to social media since having a baby. The Bachelor alum gave birth to her son Dutton Walker Lane, who she shares with husband Chris Lane, in June 2021. Since sharing him on her social media platforms, she says she's become a bit more protective. "I go into mama bear mode whenever anything is said about my son," she told Us Weekly, "which honestly rarely happens. I feel like now, at least for me, social media seems like it’s a bit more of a positive place than it was six years ago when I first came off The Bachelor."