Vogue Wants to Take Control of Met Gala Red Carpet

Kathryn Hopkins

The Met Gala is making a comeback this fall and Condé Nast is looking to the event’s red carpet when it comes to trying to get advertiser dollars.

The publisher, which was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis as more advertisers walked away from already struggling print, is attempting to monetize other parts of the business and is eyeing live events such as the Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

More from WWD

In the case of the Met Gala, E! has dominated the coverage of its glitzy red carpet, but now Vogue — which has long cohosted the star-studded event as Condé Nast has been one of the main sponsors for years — is hoping to take control with new live programming, from the final fittings and last-minute looks to the red carpet, offering audiences exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

Condé Nast, which also publishes Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker and Architectural Digest, is understood to have already started selling opportunities around its live coverage to advertisers, but only time will tell if it can take the crown from E!.

The plan will be revealed Tuesday at the company’s NewFront presentation pitch to advertisers by Pam Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer, and Agnes Chu, the new president of Condé Nast Entertainment. She succeeded Oren Katzeff, who left the company after the emergence of offensive tweets by him about women and a Mexican waiter.

The presentation comes after it was revealed Monday that Vogue has tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to be cochairs of this year’s event, which focuses on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“This year we are especially excited to be putting a spotlight on the incredible creative talent of American fashion,” said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast.

Condé Nast is planning to do the same with the Vanity Fair Oscars party, set to return in 2022, giving audiences exclusive access to the live red carpet content. There will also be an expanded portrait series that includes custom video content, and “quick change,” a new series following celebrities from the minute they walk out of the auditorium with their trophy to the moment they step inside the party.

GQ Sports, meanwhile, will be focusing on live coverage around the Super Bowl 2022 lineup.

Away from live events, the company will reveal new programming for Vogue, including an exclusive limited series with Kendall Jenner and YouTube Health that will explore mental health through the lens of fashion. Vanity Fair will also expand into audio with the launch of “Dynasty,” a podcast on powerful families, starting with the house of Windsor.

For more, see:

Self Names Leta Shy Editor in Chief

On Staff: Do Glossy Fashion Magazine Internships Still Exist?

Allure Bans Several Sustainability Buzzwords Around Packaging

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • The Met Gala Is Back On. Here’s Everything We Know So Far

    Update: On May 3 — the first Monday in May — Vogue revealed the hosts for the 2021 Met Gala, as well as the official dress code for the evening, which is American Independence. Find out everything we know about this year’s event, below. This story was originally published on April 9, 2021. It’s been just over a year since it was first reported that the 2020 Met Gala would be postponed due to the pandemic. Two months later, Vogue made the official announcement that fashion’s biggest night would be canceled completely. Though the About Time: Fashion and Duration exhibition opened later in the year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, no pink carpet was rolled out to celebrate it, nor did Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, or any of the other stars who frequent the Met Gala, show up in fashion fit for the occasion. According to Page Six, though, the 2021 soirée won’t meet the same fate. On Thursday, the publication reported that this year’s Met Gala will take place, and no, it won’t exist only on Instagram like this year’s award shows. That said, it won’t be on the first Monday in May as we’ve grown to expect, either. Instead, the benefit, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and is known in the industry as the “Oscars of Fashion,” will take place during New York Fashion Week in September. Ahead, everything we know (so far) about the 2021 Met Gala. When will the 2021 Met Gala take place? The gala will take place on September 13, 2021. According to Page Six, the date was changed in the hopes that, with the current vaccine rollout, it will be safe to gather by then. Whether or not that will turn out to be true is yet to be determined. Furthermore, the date apparently could not be held on the first Monday in September due to the fact that it’s Labor Day, and national holidays trump even Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Who will host the 2021 Met Gala? On May 3, Vogue confirmed the rumors about Inauguration Day poet Amanda Gorman hosting the 2021 Met Gala. That, and they filled out the rest of the event’s open seats, naming actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, and tennis star Naomi Osaka as the poet’s co-hosts. CFDA chairman Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour will be the evening’s honorary chairs. According to Vogue, each of the four co-hosts embodies American individualism. “They may approach the concept differently,” says Monday’s announcement, “but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme.” What will the 2021 Met Gala theme be? According to Vogue, the 2021 Costume Institute exhibit will combine with the one for 2022, thus creating a two-part fashion display. The theme for the 24-month show? American fashion. Opening on September 18, 2021, the first half of the exhibition, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will be held in Anna Wintour’s Costume Center and focus on fashion’s ability to tell stories through time. According to Andrew Bolton, Costume Institute’s curator, the Costume Center will be transformed into an “imaginary house” for the exhibit, which will run until September 5, 2022. The second half of the show, which opens on May 5, 2022, will also run until September 5, though it will be housed in the American Wing’s period rooms. Titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” this display will “address the subject of inclusivity,” with the primary question being, “Who gets to be American?” The show will discuss names that have and have not been left out of this group in the past, and explore why. According to the announcement, the brands on display will include Pyer Moss, LaQuan Smith, Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung, Andre Walker, and Ralph Lauren, among others. Prior to 2020, Met Gala themes included Camp: Notes on Fashion, which saw Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, and Ezra Miller, among others, don fashion at its most over-the-top, in 2019; Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination in 2018, which was unofficially won by Rihanna, when she showed up wearing a Pope costume by Maison Margiela; and Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between in 2017, which featured co-host Katy Perry in custom Maison Martin Margiela, Lily Collins in Giambattista Valli, and Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Here’s What You Would’ve Seen At The Met GalaAn Ode To The Best Met Gala Bathroom Selfies EverThe Met’s New Fashion Exhibit Is Right On "Time"

  • The 2021 Met Gala Chairs Have Been Announced

    Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman are all set to host the event.

  • Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman will co-chair this year's tradition-breaking Met Gala

    This year's Met Gala will be held on September 13 with the theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

  • The Met Gala Just Announced Its Co-Chairs, and the Event Will Be STACKED

    Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, AND Billie Eilish?!

  • The Met Gala Cochairs Are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka

    Could we have asked for better cochairs to lead the two-part exhibit for the 2021 Met Gala? All newcomers to the ball - which is hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour - Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka will take the reins at fashion's biggest event of the year. The first segment called "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" opens in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, and will be celebrated with an intimate red carpet pending government guidelines on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • Billie Eilish to Serve as Met Gala Co-Chair With Timothée Chalamet + More Rising Stars

    Poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka will also serve as co-chairs for the September Met Gala.

  • The Stars of 'Pose' Hit the Red Carpet for the Season 3 Premiere

    The cast is ringing in the final chapter with style. "It's been so darn long since we’ve been able to actually put on a good little garment and just show people what we got and feel glamorous," Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca on the series, told Reuters. Rodriguez shone in Jean Paul Gaultier couture, with her castmates wearing the likes of Versace, Saint Laurent, and more.

  • On Staff: Do Glossy Fashion Magazine Internships Still Exist?

    Condé Nast's new internship program lists only one editorial opportunity at digital-only publication Glamour, which no longer has a fashion team.

  • Every celebrity who has co-chaired the Met Gala in the last 26 years

    Ever since Anna Wintour took over as the gala chair in 1995, she has handpicked celebrities to help plan fashion's biggest night.

  • Must Read: Costume Institute Announces Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka as Met Gala Co-Chairs

    Plus, Eilish covers British 'Vogue'.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwyneth Paltrow in a Tank Dress at the 1995 Met Gala

    A friendly reminder that sometimes less is more.

  • Luna Hid Under Mom Chrissy Teigen's Train on the Red Carpet

    She's the cutest!

  • Elliot Page Tells Oprah He Was "in Pain" at the Oscars for "Juno"

    "I could not look at a photo from that red carpet."

  • 5 Best Carpet Cleaners to Make Your Rugs Look (and Smell) Brand New

    Get rid of carpet stains once and for all.

  • Sophie Turner's 14 Best Fashion Moments in Louis Vuitton

    Sophie Turner cemented her relationship with the Louis Vuitton fashion house during the 2017 season when she starred in the brand's campaign and sat front row at the spring/summer runway show. Since then, Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière has hooked her up for her X-Men and Game of Thrones premieres, during award season, and on the Met Gala red carpet. Most recently, Turner joined Jaden Smith, Naomi Osaka, and Chloe and Halle Bailey for the spring/summer 2021 ad series and showed off the craftsmanship of LV's new Tambour Street Diver watch.

  • Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Was Too Cute Walking the Vax Live Carpet

    When in doubt, hide under your mom's dress.

  • Luna Stephens Hiding Under Chrissy Teigen's Dress Train Is Peak Red Carpet Cuteness

    Luna Stephens has already mastered the art of the viral red carpet moment. The tiny tot stole the show at Global Citizen's Vax Live concert taping this weekend when she adorably hid under mom Chrissy Teigen's dress train on several occasions. Chrissy's orange Valdrin Sahiti gown was quite the apt hiding spot - though it was short and leg-baring in the front, a voluminous addition of satiny material trailed down the back, practically begging for any adventurous 5-year-olds to play the parachute game with it.

  • WWD Report Card: Oscars Red Carpet Winners

    Bright colors, sequins, crystals and turtlenecks: breaking down the Oscars red carpet.

  • Halle Berry Said "Just Kidding" About Her Dramatic Microbob Haircut at the Oscars

    There's no better place to debut a new look than at the Oscars, right? On April 25, Halle Berry popped up on the red carpet wearing a fabulous purple Dolce and Gabbana gown and a head-turning new haircut. The stunning actress and Oscar presenter flaunted her new A-line microbob with microbangs completed by stylist Sara Seward, and it immediately had the crowd in awe.

  • India Is in Crisis

    How you can help during the current COVID-19 outbreak, according to food businesses.