Get a 40” Vizio smart TV on sale for less than half price at Walmart
Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Nothing is better than settling in to watch your favorite show on a clear, crisp TV with lovely colors, impressively bombastic sound and useful, well-thought out features. And you don't have to shell out big bucks to get a reliable, quality television with amazing smart features —originally priced at $415, the 40" Vizio D-Series FHD LED Smart TV is currently on sale for more than 50 percent off at Walmart — just $228!
That gets you a television with plenty of built-in features, like voice control, a spectacular picture and quality sound. The 40" Vizio D-Series FHD LED Smart TV can play your favorite shows, stream your playlists, check in on your front door camera and find you a movie to watch, all by using voice controls.
Don't forget — Walmart+ members score free shipping. If you haven't signed up for a Walmart+ membership yet, head here for a free 15-day trial. Taking a quick three-question survey will tack on two more free weeks for a full 30-days of use. (Even if you don't have Walmart+, you can still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The Vizio D-Series FHD LED Smart TV displays images in high-definition 1080p for a crisp, clear resolution even during scenes with high motion and brilliant colors courtesy of the full array LED backlight which offers superior light uniformity.
Because it’s a smart television it has instant access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as Watch Free+ which provides free streaming access to hundreds of live TV channels and content including sports.
The Vizio Voice feature means you can use voice controls with the SmartCase Mobile app to search for TV shows and content. Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2 are also both built-in so it’s easy to share movies, shows, music and photos from Apple or Android devices like a smartphone or tablet. You can also use the built-in USB port to play photos, videos or music — all of which will sound amazing thanks to the DTS Virtual: X immersive audio.
Any smart home devices that use Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant will seamlessly integrate into the 40” Vizio D-Series FHD LED Smart TV. Whether it’s the smart security camera system that monitors your front doorstep or the light switches in the living room, it can be done through the 40” Vizio FHD LED Smart TV.
The 40” Vizio D-Series FHD LED Smart TV is also well optimized for gamers; the IQ Picture Processor is fast and powerful so you get quicker load times and faster navigation. The built-in V-Gaming Engine works to minimize input lag, optimize the picture mode, and increase responsiveness.
No matter what entertains you, the Vizio D-Series FHD LED Smart TV will deliver great results.
