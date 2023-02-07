'Like sitting at the front row of the movies': This Super Bowl–worthy 50-inch TV is down to $298

There are five days until the Super Bowl — time to gear up for the big game! The first step is the TV, of course. Whether you are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, make sure you have a TV that can show this epic clash in the best possible resolution. This 50-inch Vizio, on sale for $298 (from $358) at Walmart, is exactly the kind of TV you need to catch every kickoff with crystal-clear clarity.

Walmart Vizio 50" LED Smart TV V505-J09 $298 $358 Save $60 With more than 8 million pixels, you'll be able to see every smudge of dirt on the ol' pigskin as it flies through the air. $298 at Walmart

Great picture

This TV packs a lot of power into a small frame. 4K resolution can be a lot to look at, especially when you consider it has four times as many pixels as 1080p, the typical measurement for high definition. This Vizio TV also comes with several picture modes to enhance viewing even further, including Dolby Vision Bright Mode. Additionally, it supports HDR, or high dynamic range — in other words, you'll see the contrast between dark and light spots much more clearly.

When the game is over, if you want to watch a show that's a bit older (or revisit previous Super Bowls you have recorded), the built-in IQ Processor will help scale lower-resolution content so that it looks great on your screen, no matter how old it might be. Not sure what to watch? The built-in SmartCast OS makes it easy to browse through your favorite apps or stream content straight from your phone.

Perfect for gamers

Want to use the TV for a bit of Madden in the pre-game lead-up? No problem! The V-Gaming Engine will reduce input lag and give you a higher refresh rate. What does that mean for you? Simple: Games will play with less lag and look better than they might otherwise. It can mean the difference between a perfect interception or a fumble.

This Vizio TV is truly kickoff worthy. (Photo: Walmart)

"This is not a TV, it is an experience. I have another major brand that is two years old and the difference in the picture quality and features from it to this TV is no less than amazing," quipped one reviewer.

Another backed up that opinion. "Best TV ever! I am so happy with this purchase! Great picture! Comes with so many free channels and movies! Friends say they wish they would have bought this TV instead of what they bought!"

Support for accessories

Outside of just being easy to use — something that's important in a smart TV — there are tons of ports for connecting accessories. There are three HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a USB port. It even works with smart assistants to help you better control your smart home.

Right now, this TV is on sale for $298 — a steal for all the value it brings to the table.

