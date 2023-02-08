This Vitamix blender is down to $130, the lowest price on the web — save nearly 50%

When it comes to blenders, the best options tend to be on the pricier side. That's why we're constantly tracking online sales, especially for highly sought-after brands like Vitamix. The standard bearer for quality top-of-the-line models, Vitamix powerhouses will normally set you back several hundred dollars. Until now, that is! We just found the Vitamix One Blender on sale at Walmart for only $130, down from $250. It's nearly 50% off!

Along with a high-powered motor and stainless steel blades that'll pulverize ice, fruits and vegetables with ease, this popular blender boasts a 32-ounce BPA-free container to hold all the sauces, smoothies, dips and milkshakes you're whipping up. It even comes with a tamper that lets you push ingredients down toward the blades without stopping the blender.

There are 10 blending speeds to choose from and a handy dial that lets you adjust the speed with ease. While many Vitamix blenders can be bulky, this compact option won’t take up much counter space and shoppers say it’s super lightweight so you can easily move it around the kitchen.

Snap up the beloved blender while its still on super sale! (Photo: Walmart)

Many reviewers say this blender makes the best frozen drinks they've ever had. “I love how my smoothies are so smooth now,” said one. "There are no random chunks of kale or other fruits. I can get a lot more veggies into my smoothies now. There is a lot of power to mix all types of frozen goodies into a great-tasting smoothie drink or bowl!”

Others use it to make everything from soups and dips to batters for baked goods. “I don't know how I lasted so long without a Vitamix. LOVE it every time I use it, whether it's cashew, hemp, sunflower-based sauces and salad dressings, soups (after they cool), or banana bread and muffins. Blends fast, smooth and is super easy to clean,” wrote one customer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

