'Nothing else compares': QVC just chopped nearly $90 off this cult-fave Vitamix blender

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The Vitamix Explorian isn't just a blender — it's 13 appliances in one. (Photo: QVC)

Tired of chewing on your smoothies and settling for homemade soups that aren’t even close to liquefied? Traditionally, you’d have to plunk down some serious cash for the kind of professional-quality blender that can completely pulverize the starchiest vegetables, the seediest berries, and even the toughest of nuts.

Right now, QVC has slashed the price of a top-shelf Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender that smashes the competition, according to enthusiastic reviewers. This powerhouse has 10 variable speeds that let you blend anything from an intentionally chunky salsa to a creamy purée with restaurant-level precision. And it’s $87 off!

New to QVC? Grab an extra $10 off with code OFFER.

The Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender isn’t just a blender, though. It actually takes on the work of 12 other appliances, too: a whole food juicer, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, fondue maker, hot soup and sauce maker.

And this model comes with accessories, too! It includes the Vitamix Explorian E310 base, 48-oz BPA-free container, 22-oz flip-top bottle, tamper, tamper holder, under-blade spatula, ‘Art of Blending’ cookbook, and ‘First Blends’ cookbook. If you'd rather not pay all at once, you can go for three 'Easy Pays' of $107. See the incredible blender in action here.

Want a creamy smoothie every morning? Want to make big batches of pureed soup for the winter? Trying your hand at homemade baby food or DIY ice cream? Using a Vitamix means you don’t even have to think about the quality of your results. Just toss in all your ingredients, and this kitchen icon delivers with no fuss and very little mess.

Shoppers who’ve made the switch to Vitamix say there’s no way they’ll ever go back to other brands.

Story continues

“On first blend, I knew I had a new love in my life,” one fan wrote. “This Vitamix literally does it all. When you turn up the dial to higher speeds you begin to sense the real power this thing has. And it doesn't get louder, just stronger! Smoothies come out SMOOTH.”

Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender (Photo: QVC)

“This machine is a workhorse in my kitchen!,” wrote another enthusiastic customer. “Nothing else compares to a Vitamix and that’s the bottom line! It does everything a food processor, blender can do and more! I’ve made ice cream, nut butters, smoothies and more!”

One customer preferred the Vitamix Explorian over its peers — particularly the Ninja. “With my Ninja, I always had fruit/veggie particles that settled to the bottom after making smoothies. This does not happen with my Vitamix. I always get a smooth, well blended smoothie right down to the very last gulp! I couldn't be happier!,” they wrote. “I really see the Vitamix difference.”

Adds another shopper: "I love my Vitamix. It is worth every penny. It is sturdy and powerful and easy to clean."

Not a smoothie lover? You’ll still fall head over heels for this gadget. Fans have gushed about making dips, spreads, pancake batter, sauces, and even things that seem impossible to blend.

When you’re not using theVitamix, it fits neatly inside your cabinet waiting for its next blending challenge. The 48-ounce container is BPA-free and it—along with the lid—are dishwasher safe.

Simply put, the Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender is a low-maintenance, high-performance appliance that lives up to its legendary name and will quickly become the most trusted, reliable character in your kitchen — and right now, it’s yours for a steal!

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.