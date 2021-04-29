'Worth. Every. Penny.' Wayfair just chopped $160 off this cult-fave Vitamix blender

Kristine Solomon
·3 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

undefined

Disclaimer: You get only one Explorian with this deal...but that&#39;s all you&#39;ll need. (Photo: Wayfair)
Disclaimer: You get only one Explorian with this deal...but that's all you'll need. (Photo: Wayfair)

Tired of chewing on your smoothies and settling for homemade soups that aren’t even close to liquefied? Traditionally, you’d have to plunk down some serious cash for the kind of professional-quality blender that can completely pulverize the starchiest vegetables, the seediest berries, and even the toughest of nuts.

But no more. Right now, Wayfair has slashed 36 percent from the price of a top-shelf Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender that pulverizes all manner of foodstuffs and the competition, according to enthusiastic reviewers. The Explorian has ten variable speeds that let you go easy for intentionally chunky salsa, emulsify a creamy purée with restaurant-level precision, and all points in between. And it’s now just $160 off for Way Day — but hurry, the sale is just for today.

The Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender isn’t just a blender, though. It actually takes on the work of 12 other appliances, too: a whole- food juicer, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, fondue maker, hot soup and sauce maker. Seriously; it does everything but take out the garbage!

Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender

Think you&#39;re seeing red now? Imagine how peeved you&#39;ll be if you miss out on this deal! (Photo: Vitamix)
Think you're seeing red now? Imagine how peeved you'll be if you miss out on this deal! (Photo: Vitamix)

Want a creamy smoothie every morning? Want to make big batches of smooth, velvety soup for the winter? Trying your hand at homemade baby food or DIY ice cream? Using a Vitamix means you don’t even have to think about the quality of your results. Just toss in all your ingredients, and this kitchen icon delivers with no fuss and very little mess. 

Shoppers who’ve made the switch to Vitamix say there’s no way they’ll ever go back to other brands.

“It's awesome!! This Vitamix makes incredible smoothies, velvety and rich soup and more!" one shopper reported. "I've made sugar-free frappuccinos, snow cones, salsa, and almond milk. It even has a self-clean function. 

"No more lumpy smoothies," one shopper shared. "The way this blender blends is unparalleled. I’ll never not own a Vitamix. It’s so incredibly well made, not too loud, and incredibly efficient. My green smoothies are no longer leafy; they're now a completely enjoyable treat!"

Another chimed in: "I can't believe I have wasted so many years using cheap blenders! Truly worth the price — so smooth, and easy to clean. I love the recipe book it came with — teaches you how to layer your ingredients properly."

One ice cream headache you&#39;ll never have again: making your own! (Photo: Wayfair)
One ice cream headache you'll never have again: making your own! (Photo: Wayfair)

Not a smoothie lover? You’ll still fall head over heels for this gadget. Fans have gushed about making dips, spreads, pancake batter, sauces, and even things that seem impossible to blend. Dough kneading, nut butters, spice grinding, anyone?

When you’re not using the Vitamix, it fits neatly inside your cabinet waiting for its next blending challenge. The 48-ounce container is BPA-free and it, along with the lid, is dishwasher safe.

Simply put, the Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender is a low-maintenance, high-performance dynamo that lives up to its legendary brand and will quickly become the most trusted, reliable member of your food-prep team — and right now, it’s yours for a steal!

