'Worth. Every. Penny.' Wayfair just chopped $160 off this cult-fave Vitamix blender

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, Way Day, just released the Kraken of furniture deals — and, needless to say, we're a little overwhelmed. Way Day sales, like all the best things, don't last for long; meaning we have until midnight (PST) tonight to stock up on Wayfair's up to 80% off furniture and decor finds with FREE shipping to boot (a big deal when you're purchasing furniture). But, how does one decipher between the good goods, the bad, and the ugly? We recharged our memories, flipped through our anonymous shopping data archives, and distilled down the bestselling Wayfair products that were purchased by you, dear R29 readers, over the past year. Tastes change and trends come and go but some products refuse to dip back into the shadows. Kelly Clarkson Home task chairs, cooling gel memory pillows, Corrigan Studio swivel armchairs, cute corner desks, and metal ladder-shaped bookcases are just the tip of an iceberg of the most wanted home goods we found on super sale for Way Day. Click into our list of the top-bought deals that might go out of stock, but will never go out of style, ahead. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Most Wanted Office Chairs Corrigan Studio Swivel Chair Deal: 15% offThis most wanted seat is the perfect wheel-less desk chair option to blend from office to living room piece. We live for its modern design, versatility, and comfy tufted cushions. Shop Corrigan StudioCorrigan Studio Brister 22.83" W Swivel Side Chair, $, available at WayfairKelly Clarkson Home Task ChairDeal: 37% offAnother fan favorite is this vibrant retro-style task chair from Kelly Clarkson Home. Readers applaud the chair for its eye-catching colors, funky shape, and velvety cushy butt support. Shop Kelly Clarkson HomeKelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair, $, available at WayfairZipcode Design Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task ChairDeal: 58% offThis classic office chair stole the hearts of R29 readers and now it's up for grabs at low Way Day prices. It swivels, rolls, has lumbar support, and was made for all-day comfort. Shop Zipcode DesignZipcode Design Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, $, available at WayfairMost Wanted DesksWade Logan Colburn DeskDeal: 34% offThis desk fits almost any office, is easy to assemble, and most importantly, is under $100. Desks were all the rage last year once the pandemic hit, and now we're hooked on having a solidified WFH space even with the world opening back up.Shop Wade LoganWade Logan Colburn Desk, $, available at WayfairDotted Line Brynn DeskFlash Deal: 27% off This desk wins the storage award thanks to its multiple shelving units and sleek design. Use it as a WFH desk, vanity, bookcase, and anything you can think of. Shop Dotted LineDotted Line Brynn Desk, $, available at WayfairAndover Mills Suri Corner DeskDeal: 10% OffCorner desks are the unsung heroes of work from home set-ups — they disguise themselves as casual living room accents but double as full-blown workspaces when you need them. This desk was a total hit in 2020 and is still a certified score this year. Shop Andover MillsAndover Mills Suri Corner Desk, $, available at WayfairMost Wanted RugsWorld Menagerie Crook Bright Area RugDeal: 63% offLast year, we declared this rug to be, "WAY more richy-rich than it actually is," and we're sticking to it. World Menagerie's area rug will brighten up a room with its vibrant colors and won't rob your wallet — it's a win-win. Shop World MenagerieWorld Menagerie Crook Area Rug, $, available at WayfairCosmoLiving Raspberry Pink Area RugDeal: 65% off65% off one R29 readers' fav rug of 2020? Yes, please. Shop CosmoLiving by CosmopolitanCosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Raspberry Pink Area Rug, $, available at WayfairBungalow Rose Arteaga Area RugDeal: 69% offWith 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 2,000 reviews, this statement rug is a certified fan favorite. "To tell you I was SO incredibly excited to get my rug is an understatement. When it arrived and I opened the package, it did not disappoint!!! The colors are vibrant and fun, the size is perfect and the rug is plusher than I was expecting, which makes for such a cozy feel. Who doesn’t want that? I have been looking for a beautiful rug to ground my family room space and I am so happy that I got exactly what I wanted. Totally worth every penny!" – Amy, Wayfair ReviewerShop Bungalow RoseBungalow Rose Arteaga Area Rug, $, available at WayfairMost Wanted Sofas, Loveseats, & Accent ChairsCorrigan Studio Linney 55" Velvet Square Arm LoveseatDeal: 42% offAdd a luxe touch to your limited living space with this sleek velvet loveseat in a rich grey shade. It was selling like hotcakes before Way Day and is currently at its lowest price — head on over quick.Shop Corrigan StudioCorrigan Studio Linney 55" Velvet Square Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairMistana Velvet Flared Arm LoveseatDeal: 65% offTrend alert: plush velvet living room seating. This sweet and petite barrel-backed loveseat features modern channeled tufting and is upholstered in deep emerald velvet fabric. It's up to 65% off for Way Day and we're sure it won't be in stock for long. Shop MistanaMistana Boevange-sur-Attert 57.5" Velvet Flared Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairGeorge Oliver Jarin 25.38" Wide ArmchairFlash Deal: 56% offIf a wood-framed chair with style, comfort, and durability sounds like a dream come true to you, have a look-see at this George Oliver armchair. In just a few days you can sit back and relax in your brand new vintage seat knowing that you got the absolute best price.Shop George OliverGeorge Oliver Jarin 25.38" Wide Armchair, $, available at WayfairCoastal Farmhouse Teele 18" Wide Round Pouf OttomanDeal: 64% offIt's already hard to pass up an adorable round pouf ottoman in general, but when it's on super sale for Way Day, it's truly irresistible. R29 readers fell for this cute seat's charm and according to Wayfair, 925 other customers did too. "Such an awesome addition to our gathering space! The 18” is a perfect size for our reading chair, which sits a little low. I recommend!" — Ethan, Wayfair ReviewerShop Coastal FarmhouseCoastal Farmhouse Teele 18" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman, $, available at WayfairGeorge Oliver Tarun 48" Linen Square Arm LoveseatFlash Deal: 75% offIf you're looking for a more classic couch that will blend with your living space rather than stick out, take a gander at this linen square arm loveseat. It's up to a whopping 75% off for the next 14 hours and is a totally worth it buy according to reviewers. "This loveseat is great for an apartment or small den! I ordered 2, along with matching chairs, for a long living room and grouped them in front of the fireplace. The price was fantastic for well-made linen furniture, and I love the simplicity of style!" — Mona, Wayfair ReviewerShop George OliverGeorge Oliver Tarun 48" Linen Square Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairAndover Mills Bjorn 59" Rolled Arm SetteeDeal: 75% offSmall scale seating plus cushy foam padding equals the perfect couch for not-so-big apartments. Create an elevated estate parlor inside your studio with this tufted-gray settee made from maple wood and covered in cushioned-linen upholstery.Shop Andover MillsAndover Mills Bjorn 59" Rolled Arm Settee, $, available at WayfairMost Wanted Kitchen EssentialsJ.A. Henckels Zwilling Four Star Anniversary 8-Piece Knife Block SetDeal: 64% offThis set comes with 8 high-quality knives and crafted from precision-forged steel that lasts a lifetime. Last Way Day, cost-effective bundles were at the top of our cookware charts, and no surprise, they're still a hot add-to-cart item. Shop J.A. HenckelsZwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Anniversary 8-piece Knife Block Set, $, available at WayfairRachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware SetDeal: 50% offWe have no problem trusting television chef, Rachael Ray, when it comes to cookware sets. We also have no problem with them being on super sale for Way Day. Shop Rachael RayRachael Ray 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $, available at WayfairCuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color Knife SetDeal: 25% offThese colorful Cuisinart knives are a consistent crowd-pleasing buy that our readers love to cart — and now, since they're on markdown for Way Day at around $4 a pretty pop, we're envisioning this deal as sweet Mother's Day gifting material.Shop CuisinartCuisinart Advantage 12 Piece Color Knife Set, $, available at WayfairMost Wanted Bedding EssentialsWayfair Sleep Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support PillowDeal: 77% offR29 readers' (and, perhaps, the internets') favorite memory foam pillow — this top-rated bargain buy boasts over 15,000 reviews (you read that right) and customer praise surrounding its outstanding quality, supportiveness, and price. As one super-fan put it, "This pillow is the most comfortable pillow I have ever owned."Shop Wayfair SleepWayfair Sleep Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow, $, available at WayfairElder & Ivory Castorena Dearmond 100% Cotton Sheet SetDeal: 57% offBreathable, soft, and 100% cotton sheets for way less than the average bundle. According to reviews, and the clicks from our round-ups, this sheet set is a total catch. "These sheets were perfect! I was looking for a lighter grey to complete my bed set. They are so soft and durable and seem to get softer each time I wash them." — Sara, Wayfair ReviewerShop Elder & IvoryEldon Eldon Sheet Set, $, available at WayfairTempur-Pedic Memory Foam Mattress TopperDeal: 36% offWe can find Tempur-Pedic's plush and cozy products on multiple sites, but today, we're running to Wayfair for the best deals. This machine-washable mattress topper was designed to last for years, relieve built-up body pressure, and give your bed a major upgrade. "'I've bought mattress toppers before and typically am disappointed. This one actually felt good. I don't feel like my hip is pushing unduly into the mattress anymore. It feels cool to the touch. I don't toss and torn at night as much, and my dreams have become more vivid due to the better sleep. I highly recommend it. Maybe we all can't afford a Tempur-Pedic mattress, but this topper is a great option." — Ellice, Wayfair ReviewerShop Tempur-PedicTempur-Pedic Tempur-Adaptive Comfort 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at WayfairLucid Comfort Collection Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Flash Deal: 63% offIf you're going to buy a mattress topper this Way Day, buy one that thousands of others already recommend. This bed boasts over 1,000 5-star reviews that tout its body-supportive and cooling benefits."I got this topper to replace another lesser quality memory foam topper that I had for a couple of years. This was a big upgrade. It’s gel-infused, so it helps keep me cool. I sleep so well now." — Melissa, Wayfair ReviewerShop Lucid Comfort CollectionLucid Comfort Collection Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at WayfairJoss & Main Microfiber Down Alternative ComforterDeal: 19% offAnother bedding favorite comes from Wayfair's chic sister site, Joss & Main, which is also having its own Way Day fun. This down alternative comforter stole the hearts of readers because of its hypoallergenic materials, fluffy stuffing, and its affordable price tag. Shop Joss & MainJoss and Main Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter, $, available at Joss and MainMost Wanted Living Room Furniture & Decor Coastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with StorageFlash Deal: 55% offNot only did coffee tables with secret storage go viral on TikTok but they also were a hot topic at R29. This rustic coffee table will anchor your space and give any excess items a home on its bottom shelf. Shop Coastal FarmhouseCoastal Farmhouse Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage, $, available at WayfairMercury Row Duffy 2 Door Accent Cabinet Deal: 66% off If your space needs a little razzle-dazzle, check out this colorful accent cabinet from Mercury Row. It may be a style risk, but we say go for it. Why? Because it's 66% off.Shop Mercury RowMercury Row Duffy 2 Door Accent Cabinet, $, available at WayfairDotted Line Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe RackDeal: 47% offWe didn't do too much adventuring last year, so we needed a simple and easy way to put away all of our shoes. Say hello to this bamboo rack that will organize your belongings without becoming an eyesore in your entryway.Shop Dotted LineDotted Line Bamboo Entryway 8 Pair Shoe Rack, $, available at WayfairMercury Row Colton Beveled Accent MirrorFlash Deal: 50% offMirror mirror on the wall, what's the best Way Day deal of them all? We don't have an exact answer to that, but we will say the discount on this chic accent mirror is a hard one to beat. Shop Mercury RowMercury Row Colton Beveled Accent Mirror, $, available at WayfairDakota 43'' H x 47'' W Geometric BookcaseDeal: 16% offWe think this new wave bookcase is perfect if your bedroom happens to also be your living room. When small spaces don't leave room for walls, create your own boundaries by sectioning off the room with a sturdy bookcase unit that offers stylish geometric separation.Shop Hashtag HomeHashtag Home Dakota 43'' H x 47'' W Geometric Bookcase, $, available at WayfairMercury Row Metal Ladder BookcaseDeal: 5% offAlthough this bookcase is not necessarily on super sale, it was still one of our bestselling products this entire past year and hey, it's still under $100. Foundry Select Haynes Frame Nesting TablesDeal: 54% offPlace these pretty nesting tables next to your bed as a nightstand or take advantage of all three to display your prized plant collection. The possibilities are endless and the deal is almost too good to be true. Shop Foundry SelectFoundry Select Haynes Frame Nesting Tables, $, available at Wayfair