Not your average cup of coffee: get your fix of specialty skinny and keto coffees on Amazon

Expand your diet with these under $30 specialty coffee blends. (Source: iStock)

You’re on a diet and feeling great, but the fewer food choices make rejection inevitable. You go to a restaurant with your friends, the intern offers to grab you a latte and your mom bakes some cookies and makes eye contact until you eat one – there’s always a choice to stick to your meal plan or inconvenience the people around you. But don’t worry, you’re not alone (at least when it comes to coffee).

VitaCup specializes in coffee for people with specialty dietary interests, including weight loss, keto, vegan, and paleo blends. Formulated by registered dietitians, you can rest easy purchasing VitaCup knowing they help your needs and donate some of their proceeds to Vitamin Angels, which provides lifesaving nutrients to impoverished children.

Get three of their best sellers now:

Three blends to boost your life

Take these VitaCup Slim Blend packets everywhere for a boost to your metabolism. (Source: Amazon)

$29.66 at Amazon

The VitaCup Slim Blend medium-dark roast, intended to aid weight loss, goes wherever you go, whether it’s the office or the gym. Each serving is individually packaged, so just add and stir for iced or hot coffee. Keep one on you, and you’ll never worry about finding the closest coffee shop.

The 100% Arabica beans are sourced from small farms and are supported with a mix of essential B vitamins and natural fibers, along with ginseng, Garcinia Cambogia and artichoke inulin. The recipe is paleo, vegan, and keto. Most importantly, it’s got over four stars on Amazon.

Spice up your keto diet with these VitaCup Genius Keto blend pods. (Source: Amazon)

$19.57 $27.95 at Amazon

This VitaCup Genius Keto blend comes with a bevy of supplements to boost your brain power. Along with the same Arabica beans, the Genius boasts B Vitamins, Vitamin D, MCT oil, turmeric and cinnamon. It fits into keto, paleo, Whole30, and vegan lifestyles all while having 4.4 stars on the flavor scale.

The cups are 100% recyclable and BPA-free as well, so no need to worry while you’re enjoying the Genius blend.

Each coffee pod is lab-tested to be free of any harmful mycotoxins. (Source: Amazon)

$19.56 $27.95 at Amazon

The VitaCup Perfect Low Acid Coffee Pod is a delicious blend of pure and natural ingredients. Aside from the punchy coffee you know and love, it has a subtle chocolatey flavor that can put a smile on your face–all served in 100% recyclable pods.

VitaCup’s Perfect Coffee consists of chlorogenic acid antioxidants that nurture your cellular health. The 100% dark roast Arabica coffee beans grow at a high altitude, bringing you an enjoyable, silky smooth drink for your mornings. It’s ideal for individuals with reflux and other digestive issues who still want their caffeine and that classic coffee taste.

This slim skinny boost coffee boasts an antioxidant boost of herbal root ginseng. (Source: Amazon)

$19.57 $27.95 at Amazon

VitaCup packed this slim coffee with garcinia Cambogia essences “naturally derived from the rind” of the fruit, which is sure to work alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise routine to keep your appetite satiated and supported. It’s also infused with a vegan blend of powerhouse vitamins, giving your body the boost of nutrients it needs to help you on your fitness journey.

This coffee is smooth and rich roasted Arabica beans blend with each single-serve coffee pod being entirely recyclable. This lets you do your part for the environment while taking care of your body.

Usually, this 16-count set of single-serve coffee pods is $27.95, but thanks to Amazon's sales, you can get your set for 30% off on Amazon today.

Your body, your power

The right fuel is crucial for both your body and your mindset. Try a VitaCup blend today for around $30, and watch it keep you going without having to sacrifice your diet.

