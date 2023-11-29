A visit with Santa and cake decorating at the Crestline Public Library

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Public Library announced two activities.

Santa will visit the library 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13. There will be kids' games, refreshments and the classic holiday movie "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

The library will offer a December cake class at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 with instructor Pam Sand. The class is open to adult, teens and children accompanied by an adult. Class size is limited to 12. Sand will teach cake decorating techniques to make a Christmas wreath cake and provide all supplies, including a box to take the cake home.

The cost of the class is $35, cash, due at registration and is nonrefundable. Sign up at the library before Dec. 15. For more information about the class call Sand at 419-683-2248 or the library at 419-683-3909.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crestline Public Library to host Santa, cake decorating class