Visit the Rocks for Fun Pasty Shop: A food stand that features a wacky rock collection

Pasties baker and Rocks For Fun owner Jim McClellan stands among his father Don McClellan’s creations at Rocks for Fun Pasties Shop in Tigerton, Wis., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Rocks for Fun has been selling tens of varieties of take-and-bake pasties and displaying rock creations in the shop on the edge of Tigerton since 2008.

TIGERTON - Don McClellan was a lot of things in his life: U.S. Navy sailor, factory worker, salesman, auto mechanic, Montgomery Ward store owner.

But it wasn't until he was 68 years old and bought a small restaurant on the north side of Tigerton that he found the calling that would eventually leave a lasting legacy. He called it Rocks for Fun Pasty Shop, and through it he created a destination for visitors from across America and more than 20 other countries across the world.

"You name it, he did it," said Jim McClellan, 56, Don McClellan's son who took over the pasty shop after his father's death at the end of March in 2022. "Anything he took an interest in, he just excelled."

Rocks for Fun is hard to define. It's a shop that only sells pasties, a baked pastry typically made with meat and vegetables. It's a rock collection. It's an art exhibit. It's a comedy show. But most of all, it's a roadside attraction that reflects Dan McClellan's sense of humor, talent and cooking abilities.

Navy veteran and rock sculptor creator Don McClellan’s picture leans on the back counter remembering his time serving on the supercarrier USS Forrestal at Rocks for Fun Pasties Shop in Tigerton, Wis., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

"He just liked to stay active," Jim McClellan said. "There never was a dull moment. ... He was quite the jokester, always the life of the party."

The shop is filled with the hundreds of creations made from rocks, decorated with googly eyes and clothes and other stuffs, transforming them into characters. More often than not, these creations are displayed with a sign that features a groan-emitting pun.

For example, one of Jim McClellan's favorites is one of his father's earliest creations: the "Rockoon" an ordinary stone decorated to be a big-eyed, pointy-eared raccoon.

Near the front of the Rocks for Fun Pasties Shop in Tigerton, Wis., passersby get a taste of what is on display and for sale inside.

Why does Rocks for Fun only sell take-out pasties?

When Don McClellan bought the business in 2006, it was a full-service restaurant. He kept it like for a few years, then added pasties to the menu. Pasties were and still are a popular dish in the region in which Don McClellan grew up, Hurley.

Pasties are associated with miners from Cornwall, England. When English miners immigrated to work the mines in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, northern Wisconsin and the Iron Range of Minnesota, they brought their recipes with them. Jim McClellan said those original pasties would be made from leftovers from the prior day's evening meal.

Don McClellan often made pasties for his family when Jim McClellan and his brother were growing up. They were good, Jim McClellan said, "It was like finger food, I guess, kind of like a hamburger, but wrapped up in its own dough. You didn't have to worry about the ingredients falling out."

In 2008, Don McClellan introduced pasties into the restaurant's menu. They were a hit. "By 2010, the rest of the menu was gone," Jim McClellan said. In 2016, Rocks For Fun converted from a sit-down restaurant, to a take-out only shop. That streamlined and simplified the operation.

Pasties are common in the northern regions, but Don McClellan found that the food was popular in central Wisconsin, too. "There's no competition in the area, none," Jim McClellan said.

When his father died, it was easy for Jim McClellan, who had worked as a trucker, to take over the operation. He's fussy about the ingredients and likes baking, he said.

Don McClellan’s creations at Rocks for Fun Pasties Shop in Tigerton, Wis., are displayed on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Some of the tableaus feature interactive elements, such as ‘Jail House Rock,’ which features the aforementioned song and the ‘Levitating Rock,’ which can only be seen in person to believe.

Why are there hundreds of rock creations at Rocks for Fun?

Jim McClellan can't answer exactly why his father was so enamored with rocks and puns. It was just one of those things his dad did, he said. He remembers that his father once put together a wilderness kind of scene, without the puns, before he was born. The creation was framed, and he remembers seeing it when he was a small kid.

But when Jim and his brother, Scott, were growing up, Don McClellan put that artistic side of his personality on hold. It came back around 2000, Jim McClellan said. Don McClellan began to make rock art before buying the restaurant, storing them in a trailer home on his property near Wittenberg. After buying the restaurant, the Don McClellan moved his collection there, and kept on creating. After the shop turned to take-out store, all the walls and all the horizontal surfaces were filled with the work.

It got so that people started coming to the shop as much to listen to Don McClellan and his stories and see the collection, as they did for the pasties. And those kinds of visitors continue today.

Jim McClellan said he doesn't have his father's artistic vision or gift of gab, but he's happy to show people around and tell people about his dad. Now, he said, Rocks for Fun Pasty Shop is a legacy to his father, and he's glad to see it continue.

"He liked to take a rock and see what he could do with it, to make someone laugh or smile," Jim McClellan said. "If he could brighten someone's day, it made his day."

