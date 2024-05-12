Visit a Northeast Ohio zoo for free this Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is there a better way to celebrate mom than to get outside for some good, quality family time? Well, Northeast Ohio zoos have the perfect way to celebrate.

Both the Akron Zoo and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo have special discounts for the moms in your life on this Mother’s Day.

Where to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio

The Akron Zoo is offering free admission for all mothers and grandmothers on Sunday, May 12.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is also offering free admission for mothers on Sunday, May 12, courtesy of CrossCountry Mortgage.

‘She was magic’: ‘Grease’ actress passes away

Each zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets to visit the Akron Zoo, click here. For tickets to visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.