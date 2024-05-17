Visit Indiana Dunes, Fort Harrison, Brown County or another state park for free this weekend

Hoosiers who love the outdoors and are looking to get away from it all this weekend can soon visit any Indiana State Park for the low, low price of diddly squat.

Indiana's Department of Natural Resources is waiving its gate fees Sunday as part of Visit Indiana Day, which means you can stroll the Lake Michigan shoreline beside Indiana's dunes or take a hike under the leafy canopy in Brown County for free.

When is Visit Indiana Day 2024?

Indiana State Parks are celebrating Visit Indiana Day with free park admission Sunday, May 19, 2024.

How many state parks does Indiana have?

Indiana has 24 state parks, seven small satellite locations, eight reservoir properties, two state forest recreation areas, and two off-road riding areas managed by the Indiana State Parks System. For a list of locations, visit DNR's website (or keep reading).

A map of Indiana State Parks, Inns, reservoirs and more

A list of Indiana State Parks and recreation areas

There are many places to explore within the Indiana State Parks system. According to DNR, it manages more than 700 miles of trails, 17 marinas, 75 launching ramps, 17 swimming pools, 15 beaches, 7,701 campsites, 160 or so playgrounds and 150 cabins. There are also seven Indiana State Park Inns.

