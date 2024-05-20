Visit COS joins National Travel and Tourism week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From May 19-25, Visit Colorado Springs (Visit COS) is taking part in National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) with activities and giveaways, in an effort to promote sustainability and accessibility of tourism.

Visit COS joined the U.S. Travel Association for the yearly awareness campaign, which celebrates the impact of tourism and travel on communities. From economic growth to personal wellbeing, travel has major positive impacts, not just for travelers, but for locals as well.

Garden of the Gods in top 100 Memorial Day destinations

“Tourism connects people with different cultures and experiences around the globe,” said President & CEO of Visit COS Doug Price. “It’s the fourth largest employment sector in the state of Colorado, stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating quality of life for residents.”

For many who call the Pikes Peak Region home, it’s obvious why people flock here–abundant sunshine, great parks and open spaces, stunning views, as well as bustling entertainment districts and eateries. The purpose of NTTW is to remind locals how tourism and visitors help boost our local economies, keeping dollars in the community.

“This is actually the 41st year of National Travel and Tourism Week in the United States… Here in Colorado Springs, it’s just a great chance for us to remind our residents of how important a role visitors play in the quality of life we enjoy here,” said Price.

Throughout the week on its social media channels, Visit COS will be sharing fun activities, giveaways and more. Find them on Instagram @VisitCOS or Visit Colorado Springs on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.