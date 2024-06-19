Virginia Beach ice cream vendors expect business to boom with approaching heat wave

As the sun beat down on the Virginia Beach boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, Doris Alterio admitted she’s begun to get a bit anxious, for what’s about to come.

It’s her first summer working as an assistant manager selling ice cream at Kilwins which, depending on the tide, is only a few hundred yards away from the water, hot sand and thousands of beachgoers playing on the edge of the Atlantic.

And, now, the weather is about to get hot — real hot.

“I’m a little petrified,” she said.

Alterio and many other ice cream vendors along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront expect business to boom later this week, as an approaching heat wave is expected to raise temperatures into the upper 90s and heat index values to 100 or 105 degrees.

The hotter it gets, the longer lines will be at Alterio’s new job. But, she said, she’ll manage.

“We have lemonade, orangeade and limeade,” she added, proudly. “We also do milkshakes. Not everyone does. And I think that gives us a step up.”

Milkshakes are a topper seller at Kilwins, and the store recently moved its opening hours from noon to 10 a.m. to meet the increased demand from foot traffic.

Further down the boardwalk, lines had already formed by 1 p.m. in front of the Dairy Queen at the intersection of 17th Street and Atlantic Boulevard.

“It’s not even the weekend yet,” said assistant manager Jonathan Kaspar, “but we’ve already seen spikes in business. … It’s really picked up this week.”

In his line of work, Kaspar added, heat equals customers. The store is typically busiest at the hottest point of the day around 4 to 5 p.m.

“We’re ready for the summer. We’ve pretty much got our crew hired up, and we’ve got most everyone trained, and we’re ready for the summer,” Kaspar said, and one of his employees handed a cup of vanilla ice cream to Celso Vazquez.

Vazquez is 82, lives in Chesapeake and goes to Virginia Beach at least once a month to order vanilla ice cream at Dairy Queen and walk the beach eating it.

“It’s a good combination: the ice cream and the beach,” he said. But it’s only vanilla — never, any other flavor — for him.

“Always vanilla. Yes. Always vanilla. It is the only flavor that I like: vanilla. Yeah,” he said.

He was born in Papantla, Veracruz, in Mexico, a region famed for its cultivation of vanilla crops.

“So, I am used to vanilla — the real vanilla,” he said, scraping the bottom of his bowl for one last slurp of the stuff.

About a block away, Tiffani Hart readied the ice cream machines at a Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard store for what she too expected would be a busy week in the soft serve trade.

Hart, a shift manager at one of the many Kohr Bros. stores up and down the boardwalk, said she’s noticed that when it’s hottest outside, customers typically go for either a combination of vanilla and chocolate or a vanilla and orange sherbet swirl.

“It’s a lot more refreshing,” she explained about the sherbet, before adding a maxim — “They melt fast, so you gotta eat ’em fast” — true of hot ice cream no matter where the cone is held.

Further inland, business was also going well at Lolly’s Creamery, several blocks removed from the water on Virginia Beach Boulevard where Katherine Dewey said she’s been selling the store’s cotton-candy “mermaid” ice cream all week.

“The heat only makes it worse,” she said with a playful smile, about the crowds.

About ten feet away, Laurie Harrison sat waiting for a tasty treat with her 11-year grandson, who named his favorite flavor: cookies and cream.

“But I thought you got strawberry?”

The boy explained they didn’t have cookies and cream.

“I don’t know why but strawberry sounds like it would keep you cooler.”

The boy widened his eyes and vigorously nodded his head in agreement.

