Virginia Aquarium launches new boat tour

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is adding a new boat tour experience starting on April 20, called Owls Creek Marsh Cruise.

Search for osprey, eagles, herons and other wildlife during this 45-minute creek cruise for ages 6 and up on the Atlantic Scout.

Join aquarium educators and the boat captain on a slow cruise to explore the native habitat and fauna that make Owls Creek and Lake Rudee among Virginia Beach’s most valuable natural resources.

Tickets are $19.95 and on sale now. The nature tours will continue through May 31 when dolphin tours begin for the season.

Tickets can be purchased on www.virginiaaquarium.com.