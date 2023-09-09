'Virgin River' Fans, Here's What You Need to Know About the Show's Future



Part one of Virgin River season 5 finally hit Netflix this week, but if you're anything like us you're already wondering: what's the deal with season 6? So far, we know that the remaining two holiday-themed episodes of season five will drop on November 30, just in time for cozy winter viewing. If you've already binged all 10 episodes of Virgin River season 5 out now, then you know, per usual, the season ends with four massive cliffhangers that will likely be addressed in the two upcoming episodes or in season 6.

The series is based on the novels by the same name. In total there are 24 novels, so there is definitely enough material to keep the show going for many seasons to come, and maybe point us in the right direction for potential Season 6 plot points in the meantime.

Is there going to be a 'Virgin River' season 6?

Virgin River has been renewed for Season 6! pic.twitter.com/4V3YiFRvmk — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2023

Netflix announced on May 17 that Virgin River was renewed for another season, set to stream on Netflix. In the past, the series has followed a season-per-year schedule, though season five left us waiting a little longer than a year. However, for season 6 all bets are off. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in place for writers and actors, it is likely that season 6 will be significantly delayed, as well as most other TV shows and movies.

The strike also means that actors can't promote the series like they normally do leading up to a drop. Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, said on her Instagram story that she is "not allowed to do any promotion for the thing that [she] would normally be promoting at this time," as reported by Bustle.

Until the strike comes to an end there is no way to know when season six will come out, but we predict it will be sometime near the end of 2024 or 2025. Until then, all five existing seasons are available to stream on Netflix, and if you really can't wait the full collection of Virgin River novels is available on Amazon.

