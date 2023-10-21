'Virgin River' Fans Can't Get Over Alexandra Breckenridge's Dramatic Hair Transformation

Fans can't wait to see Alexandra Breckenridge dazzle on screen when Virgin River season 5 part 2 premieres on November 30. But ahead of the show returning to Netflix, the actress left fans breathless in a way no one expected.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on October 13, Alexandra took fans behind the scenes of what looks to be a new project. As she posed in front of a camera, she wore a black long-sleeved crop top, a matching transparent form-fitting skirt and a pair of black pointed stiletto heels. While the outfit certainly was 180-degrees from the clothing her character Mel Monroe prefers wearing, that wasn't what folks noticed most in the clip.

As Alexandra smiled and stood against a window, her followers couldn't help but notice she cut her long blonde hair into a shoulder-length bob. With her locks styled to be windswept to the side, the dramatic transformation added another layer of elegance to her already dressed up look.

Naturally, fans needed to share how much they loved the new style in the comments.

"THE SHORT HAIR SUITS YOU SO MUCH OMG," one person raved on Instagram. "Girrrl! You can really wear a short hair!! 🙀," another agreed. "I love your hair like this 🔥❤️," a different follower added.

Although it's unclear what Alexandra's photoshoot was for, she certainly brought her A-game! Sadly, though, fans won't see this change when they watch upcoming episodes of Virgin River, as they were filmed ahead of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

But should the actors' union strike a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) soon, maybe we'll see a new look for Alexandra's character in Virgin River season 6?

