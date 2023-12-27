Viral Video Lays Out the Maddening Double Standards Between Moms and Dads

Feel seen? Now go out and be sure you're heard.

doble-d / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

There's a new viral video on the downright frustrating double standard between mothers and fathers in heterosexual relationships. It's validating for moms. And, it's also (in my opinion) not a complete look at what families are going through and—importantly—what they need to raise the next generation of humans.



The video by Makenzie Taylor (@makenzie.taylorr) has 1.5 million likes and outlines the stark differences in society's opinions when mothers make a particular decision versus fathers.



For instance, a Dad bringing home a pizza is "fun." Mom is "lazy." Dads playing with and cuddling their kids to sleep get pats on the back, while moms are just being "moms" or "doing it wrong." Ditto for cooking and vacuuming. Is Dad sick? Well, he needs to rest. But motherhood doesn't stop for a cold.



The video ends with black-and-white slides that say, "There is such a double standard for moms. I want you to know that you are an amazing mom, no matter what society tells you."



It's sweet and resonated with commenters.

Commenters Feel Validated

The video struck a chord with TikTokers, who shared the video more than 25K times and saved it more than 108K times.

"This is so real," writes one person. "I've seen it in so many families. How do we stop the double standards? Mums' expectations are [through] the roof. The bar for dads is so low."



We'll get to the how in a second. In the meantime, one commenter knows this issue is a tale as old as time.



"This makes me want to go hug my mom because double standards were such a high thing with the males towards her in my family, and it makes me feel so sad," the person says.



And one self-aware Dad also chimes in.



"As a Dad, this is accurate."



(It's always helpful when fathers acknowledge the truth and harm of this all—it makes me hopeful for change.)



Hot Take: The Video Is True and Yet Still Incomplete



Please don't get me wrong. I feel what this creator is saying. I experience the mental load—and not because my husband doesn't try—and I hate it. I hate the mountain of expectations on me to be everything to everyone and the minimal support I receive to get it done (and I'm lucky because my mother watches my kids three days per week, and I adore their bond with her).



The video is on point for so many couples, and it's utterly maddening when mothers get criticized for everything under the sun while fathers get praised for boiling water. And I guess sometimes, people need to vent and feel seen—this video clearly did that for people, as many commenters said they needed to see it. That's great—I mean that sincerely.



At the same time, I've seen a million of these videos, and not just because I write about parenting. The algorithm constantly pushes "sad mom" content—women staring middle-distance, crying in their cars, saying they "see you" if motherhood is unfair. They're not wrong. But I think there's more to the story.



For instance, it's worth mentioning that fathers struggle without centering men in every conversation.



Anecdotally, I know my husband also feels the weight of our childcare issues when he picks one of our sons up on afternoons we don't have help and lets him come to the office, where he makes paper airplanes between fielding calls and doing paperwork.



Statistically, a recent survey from Parents and Verywell Mind of 1,600 American fathers found that two-thirds reported feeling at least "moderately stressed" over the previous 30 days, and 43% said childcare was the reason for at least half of their stress.



So, it's not all sunshine and rainbows on the "other side" (quotes because we should be on the same team with our partners).



That's why it's important to talk about these issues in the context of the need for more systemic support, like paid leave, federal funding for childcare, and, I don't know, a societal rejection of hustle culture (Which seemed to be happening post-recession with quiet quitting but appears to have faded with return-to-the-office-even-though-you-were-productive-from-home mandates). When we don't—and I say this with kindness—it comes off as a bit unproductive.



Here's the other thing: Yes, many of us are drowning under the weight of a rigged system. But you can opt out when it comes to comments from relatives and people on the Internet. The number of snide remarks I have gotten over the fact that I "still" nurse my toddler to sleep (and in the morning and on-demand) could overwhelm me. However, I have my stock comeback lines, none of which involve citing the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendation to nurse into toddlerhood because I'm done justifying myself ("Do you drink cow's milk?" "Oh, we actually plan to do this until college.") I've gotten grief over being a working mom and even told, "It's so great that you're staying home." ("You mean working from home?"). Oh, and "How do you even have time to run a marathon when you have two kids?" ("Hm, because I prioritized it over visiting you!" I only thought of this one.)



People shouldn't be so ignorant in 2023, but they are. I can't focus my energy on changing their uninformed opinions. But I plan to vote like a mom in every election for politicians who support truly family-friendly policies. I encourage you to do the same.



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.