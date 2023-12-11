This viral snow globe cocktail is a winter wonderland in a glass

In case you don’t happen to live in a winter wonderland, a simple yet creative cocktail going viral on social media is bringing a bit of holiday cheer to Americans across the country. At its most basic, the trending snow globe drink can be made with just two ingredients: a sprig of rosemary and something fizzy.

On her popular account @ainttooproudtomeg, Los Angeles-based creative director and food stylist Meg Quinn posted her take on the trend. Her video has racked up over 40 million views on Instagram alone in less than two weeks.

Quinn tells TODAY.com she had seen a version online at some point last year and saved it to re-create herself this holiday season. It’s unclear where the idea originated, but Quinn is certainly responsible for its recent virality.

“I was obsessed with this one. I just thought it was such a good idea,” Quinn says. “I would never have thought to use an herb in a drink that literally looks like a snow globe. You see the bubbles come up like flurries on the rosemary ‘tree,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, how did they do that?’ I didn’t think it was necessarily going to go this viral, but clearly, people responded to it.”

It’s no coincidence that Quinn’s most viral videos tend to be holiday-related. Everyone knows it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that is especially true for content creators. “People like to entertain over the holidays and they’re looking for ideas that feel approachable or will impress their guests,” she says.

In addition to being a two-ingredient undertaking, another part of its universal appeal, Quinn adds, is that this cocktail can just as easily be a mocktail, so everyone — including kids — can get in on the fun.

“I don’t suggest people make 50 of these for their holiday party. That’s a big endeavor, unless you’ve got a catering company. But it’s perfect if you’re having a girls’ night, or a couple of friends over,” she says. “It’s really special for a smaller gathering.”

Her biggest tips for those looking to make it at home is clearing space in the freezer so you can place your drinks somewhere they won’t get jostled, and making sure your vessel is freezer-safe. Quinn used a cookie sheet so her glasses would stay level and three of the four “Christmas trees” stayed upright. But after she filmed her own video, she came across another with a brilliant tip for getting a perfect outcome every time.

Colette Doran, the self-taught mixologist behind @colettescocktails in Grand Rapids, Michigan, uses ribbon and tape to hold the rosemary upright in the glass.

“Usually, if I’m making my own recipes, I have a few fails before I actually post it. This one I got right away,” Doran told TODAY.com. She also doubled down on the snowy look by using coconut syrup to turn the water white, dabbing it on the rosemary as well for a snow-frosted branches effect. “That was the twist I put on it, but there are a bunch of different ways you can make it your own. I’ve seen some people add glitter to the water, which is super fun, or do multiple rosemary sprigs so it looks like a little forest.”

Other whimsical versions online make use of pomegranate arils or cranberries for a pop of red. One commenter even suggested simulating snowflakes with Parmigiano-Reggiano. After all, savory cocktails are in (although they can be controversial — just ask Hoda and Jenna). Whichever way you slice — or grate — it, “it’s just a really fun conversation starter for a holiday party,” Doran says.

To Doran, the nostalgia factor is one of the most appealing parts of the snow globe cocktail — and the holidays in general.

“It makes you feel like a little kid to do these fun crafts. So just get creative with it. There’s really no way you can go wrong.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com