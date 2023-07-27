This Viral Private Chef Shared 5 Things You Need To Know To Cook For A Billionaire
I am currently obsessed with The Bear just like the rest of the internet, and it has me wondering: what is life really like working as a private chef?
So, I reached out to Rob Li, a 26-year-old private chef with over 270,000 TikTok followers who grew his following by recording day-in-the-life videos cooking for a billionaire in the Hamptons.
@broccoliraab
Never in a lifetime would I’ve imagined that my silly little videos would resonate with so many people. I feel so incredibly grateful for anyone who’s ever watched, followed, commented, shared, etc. In honor of my most viral video hitting 2M likes, I thought I’d post in its original audio. Super thankful for all of you, and so much more to come that I want to share. privatechef hamptons dayinthelife
♬ original sound - Rob Li
@broccoliraab via TikTok / Via tiktok.com
According to Rob, here are five things you should know about working as a private chef in 2023:
1.You DON'T have to go to a culinary school!
2.The private chef salary range can vary based on a bunch of different factors, but normally it falls between $63,000–112,000.
"The number of years one has under their belt plus the luck aspect of having a generous client makes for a really wide salary range. For private chefs in the Hamptons like myself, on the lowest end, I’ve seen a $70K yearly salary with the highest end I’ve seen being 500K." Rob told BuzzFeed.
3.This job can be fun, but it also comes with added responsibilities aside from just cooking.
4.The number of hours per day can range from anywhere between three to seventeen.
"A full day of breakfast, lunch, and dinner is on average about a three to four-hour work day, which can vary depending on the number of guests per meal and ultimately, the degree of difficulty of the meals I choose to prepare," Rob said. "My schedule has to accommodate my client’s schedule. They sometimes have their schedule planned out a week in advance or sometimes on a day-by-day basis. It varies, and they just text me whenever they’re going to be at the house and need me." Another viral Hamptons private chef on TikTok, documented her 17-hour workday when cooking for clients and their guests.