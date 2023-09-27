Viral Photo of Expecting Couple at Baby Shower Baffles Social Media Users

A Chicago couple has gone viral on social media after the woman’s mother posted a picture from their baby shower on Facebook.

The post was made on Sept. 23, and within days, it was shared over 8,000 times and received over 4,300 reactions.

Tangie Newman, right, and her daughter Jayla, left, with her spouse and another relative. (Photo: Facebook/Tangie Newman)

Tangie Newman posted a picture of herself, her daughter Jayla Shykira Jenkins, a real cutie pie, and her child’s father, Lavell Lundy, at a pink and blue-themed party.

In the picture, Jayla, a hairstylist and the owner of Braids by Da Goat salon, stands significantly shorter than Lundy, a 6-foot-11 former high school basketball player who graduated from Wells Community Academy in 2020.

In the photo, Newman, who appears to be only slightly taller than her daughter, is cradling her belly. The caption reads, “My baby is going to have my baby.”

People noticed, paying just as much attention to the height difference between the couple as they did to her baby bump.

One person joked, “Congratulations. But dam(n), is that photoshop(ed) or one of Shaq’s kids?”

“Nice pic, but I hope Buddy (is) on his way to the NBA. Damn, he tall,” a Facebook user asked, not even knowing he was a hooper.

Similarly, another wrote, “Omg He So Tall. Congratulations Jayla.”

One person asked how tall he was, and Tangie responded differently than he’s listed on some sports sites, “7 ‘2.”

According to Jayla, the attention has not all been positive. More than just shock, she said in a video on her Facebook that many of the new people have been trolling her, causing her to have to snap back at them.

Watch Jayla’s video here.

Lundy encouraged her to stop reading the comments, rationalizing, “If it’s a bad comment… just leave it there.”

The feisty new mom said, “Not me.”

The two are celebrating the birth of their new daughter, who was born after the picture was posted. Mom has not shared much about the baby, except that she is cute and she is waiting for her “color to come.” She also shared that she was breastfeeding the infant — in between trolling people on the internet concerned about height.