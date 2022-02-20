Stay warm: The ultra-viral Amazon coat is over $100 off for Presidents' Day
Remember the Amazon coat? You know the one — the puffer everyone seemed to buy that got so popular, even Oprah had it on her favorite things of 2019 list. The jacket, made by Orolay, has nearly 16,000 perfect ratings — and has been spotted on influencers, fashionistas and celebs including Emma Stone.
Right in time for Presidents' Day, Amazon just dropped the price of the beloved coat in gray, green, green camo and khaki camo. With faux fur trimming the hood, they're undeniably cool — and they're on sale starting at $136, from $270!
The jacket is packed with all the bells and whistles that made the original style so great, including six oversized pockets, a fleece-lined hood, a windproof shell and extended sides that you can unzip to allow for a wider range of movement.
Starting at $136 (was $270) at Amazon
Click around — there are some other colors and sizes on mega sale too.
”I love mine,” says a five-star reviewer. “It's like wearing a sleeping bag — it's so cozy and so warm. The pockets! So many pockets for all my stuff. The hood is massive. When it's up, I don't get any rain in my face. When it's down, it cradles my neck like a soft cushion.”
Another shopper says: “I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person, while walking our dogs. She is a designer so I assumed this was some expensive designer jacket, cause it looks it! The cut is nice and unusual. Love the 1,000 pockets and the side zippers. Overall, it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is.”
Starting at $136 (was $270) at Amazon
