Yes, there really is Ranch dip ice cream — and it's available for delivery from Walmart
Are we experiencing the golden age of ice cream or is it the end of the world as we know it? Ben & Jerry's Phish Food and Chubby Hubby are no longer at the forefront of wacky ice cream flavors. Now there's a rotating landscape of crazy flavors kicking up a frenzy on social media (have you tried the recipe for cottage cheese ice cream, yet?) TikTokkers and Instagram influencers are talking all about wacky new flavors like Little Debbie brownies, Entenmann's donuts, Boston cream pie and, um, ranch dressing. Want to do your own taste test (so I don’t have to)? Here’s the scoop on four trending flavors that you can have delivered to your door.
Everyone has an opinion on this ranch-flavored frozen dessert, from reporters at USA Today and Food & Wine to this Walmart reviewer: "I put it with my mashed potatoes and chicken feet stew, and it was like a match made in heaven. The buttermilk meshed really nicely with the mashed potatoes and added some extra moisture to the stew broth. I actually didn't expect it to taste so good."
Social media has spoken, and the Little Debbie snack-to-ice-cream conversion Cosmic Brownies seems to be the runaway favorite. TikTokkers love everything from the amount of brownie chunks to the glee of the classic artwork. If you want a full return to childhood then you might also want to try the Nutty Bars and Swiss Roll flavors.
Tiktokkers and Instagrammers are praising Entenmann’s for staying loyal to their classic donut taste with this new release. We don't know how long these sweet sammies will be around, but the company's Instagram page says to "stock up while they last at a Walmart near you."
Of course, Ben & Jerry's has also launched a gooey, decadent, and delicious flavor and people are eating it up. It’s been described as a faithful rendition of the classic dessert, while still having a B&J uniqueness to it. When the biggest complaint is that the chocolate topping is hard to break, you can bet this dessert is a stone-cold hit.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.