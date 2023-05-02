Yes, there really is Ranch dip ice cream — and it's available for delivery from Walmart

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! But maybe not if it's Hidden Valley Ranch flavor. (Photo: Getty Images)

Are we experiencing the golden age of ice cream or is it the end of the world as we know it? Ben & Jerry's Phish Food and Chubby Hubby are no longer at the forefront of wacky ice cream flavors. Now there's a rotating landscape of crazy flavors kicking up a frenzy on social media (have you tried the recipe for cottage cheese ice cream, yet?) TikTokkers and Instagram influencers are talking all about wacky new flavors like Little Debbie brownies, Entenmann's donuts, Boston cream pie and, um, ranch dressing. Want to do your own taste test (so I don’t have to)? Here’s the scoop on four trending flavors that you can have delivered to your door.

Walmart Van Leeuwen Limited Edition Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream Ranch dressing was created by an Alaskan plumber in the 1950s. Then someone dropped a buffalo wing in it, and we’ve never looked back. Now, Brooklyn-based artisanal ice cream creator Van Leeuwen has shocked taste buds across the nation with this ranch-flavored ice cream. Judging from TikTok, perhaps they should've named it “Raunch” instead. Most reviews resulted in gags and fits, and the words “repulsive,” “disgusting,” and “why?!” make multiple appearances. But then reviewers put a wing in it — and french fries, chips, pizza, fried chicken, even mashed potatoes — and suddenly thumbs went way up. $5 at Walmart

Everyone has an opinion on this ranch-flavored frozen dessert, from reporters at USA Today and Food & Wine to this Walmart reviewer: "I put it with my mashed potatoes and chicken feet stew, and it was like a match made in heaven. The buttermilk meshed really nicely with the mashed potatoes and added some extra moisture to the stew broth. I actually didn't expect it to taste so good."

Walmart Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Ice Cream Little Debbie is on a roll, creating ice cream versions of its famous pantry snacks. Cosmic Brownies delivers a rich, creamy, decadent chocolate experience. And yes — there are dense brownie bits and colorful chocolate chips for a full nostalgia trip. $3 at Walmart

Social media has spoken, and the Little Debbie snack-to-ice-cream conversion Cosmic Brownies seems to be the runaway favorite. TikTokkers love everything from the amount of brownie chunks to the glee of the classic artwork. If you want a full return to childhood then you might also want to try the Nutty Bars and Swiss Roll flavors.

Walmart Entenmann's Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwich What do you call chocolate ice cream surrounded by two glazed donuts? Delicious. This is Entenmann’s new, unique hop onto the ice cream truck. The outer cookie-donuts have a crispy shell with a soft, cakey interior, and the ice cream is smooth and rich. It’s chocolate decadence perfected by these donut masters. $5 at Walmart

Tiktokkers and Instagrammers are praising Entenmann’s for staying loyal to their classic donut taste with this new release. We don't know how long these sweet sammies will be around, but the company's Instagram page says to "stock up while they last at a Walmart near you."

Target Ben & Jerry's Topped Bossin' Cream Pie Ice Cream And while we’re on a nostalgia kick, Ben & Jerry’s has kicked out a fresh take on this classic dessert. Enter Bossin' Cream Pie ice cream: vanilla custard ice cream with cake chunks and pastry cream swirls, all buried under a hard roof of ganache and fudge (that’s the “topped” part). Take my money now! $5 at Target

Of course, Ben & Jerry's has also launched a gooey, decadent, and delicious flavor and people are eating it up. It’s been described as a faithful rendition of the classic dessert, while still having a B&J uniqueness to it. When the biggest complaint is that the chocolate topping is hard to break, you can bet this dessert is a stone-cold hit.

