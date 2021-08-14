Podiatrists say these Vionic slip-ons can alleviate knee, hip and back pain — and they're on sale, today only

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via link›s on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Slide into savings. (Photo: QVC)

The best kind of everyday sneakers get you from point A to point B without you even remembering you're wearing anything on your feet. And, if they're incredibly easy to slip on and off, even better.

Well, Vionic's Zuri athletic mules check all the boxes — and they're on sale at QVC. Right now, you can pick up a pair of ultra comfortable Zuris for just $73. They were $88 at QVC and you'll pay $100 anywhere else. Don't have $73 to spare this second? No problem! Go for five interest-free payments of $14.50 instead. And if you're new to QVC, the deal just got better: Get an extra $10 off with code OFFER. Score.

Getting back to the shoes...They're made of lightweight mesh and neoprene for a beyond-comfortable feel. An athletic EVA midsole helps cushion your feet while you walk, while a removable mesh-covered EVA footbed offers up good arch support — an element that is crucial for optimizing shock absorption in your feet, Rock Positano, DPM, director of the Heel Pain Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery, tells Yahoo Life.

“When this function is not optimal or compromised, patients will be more susceptible to develop arch strain, heel and Achilles pain, muscle fatigue and a negative functional effect on knee, hip and lower back function,” he says. Basically, having poor arch support can cause all kinds of aches and pains.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: QVC)

In case you're not familiar with Vionic, it's a company that was created by a podiatrist specifically to make stylish-yet-supportive shoes — and the Zuri definitely lives up to that. And, like many other Vionic shoes, the Zuri has a seal of acceptance by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the professional medical organization that represents the nation’s podiatrists.

Getting the APMA seal of acceptance is huge, Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Ill., tells Yahoo Life. “They run rigorous tests before they apply the seal of acceptance,” she says. “Having that seal of acceptance lets a customer know that it’s approved by podiatrists — you’re getting a quality product.”

While this sneaker offers so much support and comfort, one of the coolest features is that it's also a slip-on mule. Meaning, you can slide your feet in on your way out the door and move along with your life. Want a more secure fit? No problem! Quick-close bungee lacing helps you get it.

Choose from six different colors to get the look that's right for you.

Just a heads up: This sale won't last. Score your own pair of Zuri mules at a sweet discount while you can!

